All tied up: Flyers down Wildcats to even FC race

The St. Paul Flyers rolled into New London looking for some revenge on the Wildcats and to even things up in the league standings. The Flyers did just that with a 42-40 win over New London on Friday night on the Wildcats’ home court.

After a 36-31 loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season that featured the teams going a combined 3-for-38 from beyond the arch, the shooting struggles continued on Friday thanks to stellar defensive outings by both squads. It was a 23-30 stalemate after the first half that saw the Wildcats cling to a lead but St. Paul chipped away in the second half to come way with the win.

The Wildcats had the ball with 21 ticks remaining and a chance to tie or win it, but the St. Paul defense held strong for the final seconds and forced a tough shot at the buzzer that fell short.

“I thought both teams defended well and I think that had a lot to do with the shooting performances tonight,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “It was a high-pressure game with a great atmosphere. They out-scrapped us in the first half. They were more physical than us and we challenged our kids at halftime to come out and match that.”

Making the switch

Smith threw just about everything he had in the game plan out the window throughout the game. The Flyers started out in a zone and quickly went man-to-man. They put the bigger defender, Paul Pearce, on New London’s Ryan Lane and switched that up going with Dylan Furlong and Nick Lukasko sharing defensive duties. The switch to Lukasko proved to be the decision of the game as he drilled two 3-pointers in the fourth and scored eight points in the game off of the bench to provide the Flyers with a spark on both ends of the floor.

“Going in, we were trying to find someone Paul Pearce could guard and play that matchup,” Smith said. “We have seen some bigger players guard Ryan Lane in past games and I thought we could counter with putting Dylan Furlong on Karson Howell. Dylan can defend. He is one of the best defensive players I have ever coached. Then he went on Lane and did a great job. We made the switch to Nick and that helped.”

Lane finished tied with Brandon McCall of St. Paul for game-high scoring honors with 18. Lane scored nine in the first and nine in the second half.

“We started out in a zone and that isn’t what we do well, “ Smith said. “We decided to go back to man-to-man. Nick Lukasko came in and gave us a nice offensive spark and we were able to hang on at the end. Big road win for us. We have been at it one game at a time for the last 11 games and now we have two games to get before we can clinch a conference title.”

Look out Lukasko

With his team trailing 30-29 at the start of the fourth, Lukasko found himself with an open look from three. He launched a trey draining it and giving the Flyers their first lead of the second half. He added another just minutes later as the Flyers never surrendered the fourth-quarter lead thanks to Lukasko.

Smith noticed a bit of confidence in his sixth-man.

“He has shown signs,” Smith said. “He is a very laid-back kid and we are trying to get him to have a little more fire under him. But I love that he is laid back because the pressure doesn’t get to him. I was surprised he missed that free throw because he doesn’t let the pressure get to him. He made my job easier tonight.”

Lukasko admits it was all about giving his team the best chance to win.

“I just wanted to step up for this team,” Lukasko said. “I had a couple of open looks and I took them. It felt good when I released them and I am just happy they went in. I knew it was a big game and coming in I knew I wanted to play well for my team and these seniors. We want this really bad.”

Battle ground

New London coach Tom Howell couldn’t fault his team’s effort and instead praised them for playing a full 32 minutes of good basketball. He just knew sometimes the shots do not fall.

It was a battle and we knew it was going to be coming in,” Howell said. “We went in a lull offensively and their size gave us some problems. We did a decent job rebounding, but they took advantage of the things they needed to and we didn’t make shots. I would give our guys the shots they took all night long. We had open ones, we just didn’t make them.”

“It was almost like the first game we played against them when we couldn’t make shots then go on a run in the third. Then they went on a run and they held on to win. The defense does contribute to the shooting night. I thought we did a great job of getting in the paint and finding our shooters from there and they negated that in the second half.”

Its good to be on top

Both teams now own a 10-2 record in the Firelands Conference — tops in the league — with two games to play. St. Paul has Western Reserve next Friday and Mapleton the following week while New London takes on Mapleton next week and Plymouth in the FC finale.

“I will call Western and Mapleton and see if they want to forfeit,” Smith joked. “I will take care of them. But seriously we have been battling hard since we were 2-2 in the league at the beginning of the season. We want to finish off the weekend with a win over St. Mary’s and then we get a full week to prepare for Western Reserve. Should be fun at the Convo.”

“We have to keep this momentum and bring it every day at practice,” Lukasko said. “Hopefully it transfers to the court on game night and we just keep playing like we have been.”

St. Paul was led by McCall’s 18 while Furlong chipped in with 11. Just four players scored for the Flyers with Lukasko adding his eight and Noah Winslow adding five.

The Wildcats saw some more scoring with Lane leading the way with 18 and Howell adding eight. No one else scored more than five.

In the JV contest, St. Paul came away with a 49-35 win led by Jake Griffin with 17 points. Ashton Carruthers dropped 12 for New London.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 7-13-9-13 — 42

New London 8-15-7-10 — 40

St. Paul: 17-46 FG, 3-7 FT, 5-17 3pt. (Lukasko 2, Furlong 2, Winslow 1) 32 rebounds (McCall 8), 12 turnovers, 12 Assists (Adelman 5), Steals 4. Scoring: Brandon McCall 8-2-18, Dylan Furlong 4-1-11, Nick Lukasko 3-0-8, Noah Winslow 2-0-5.

New London: 14-49 FG, 5-6 FT, 7-28 3pt. (Lane 4, Howell 2, Gerlak 1) 31 rebounds (Lane 7), 9 turnovers, 13 Assists (Gerlak 5), Steals 5 (Lane 3). Scoring: Ryan Lane 5-4-18, Karson Howell 3-0-8, Jake Gerlak 2-0-5, Jacob Molnar 1-1-3, Billy Woodmancy 1-0-2, Weston Eibel 1-0-2, Justin Marshall 1-0-2.