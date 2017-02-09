Plymouth Big Red
Plymouth Majorettes win awards
By Reflector Sports Staff
•
Feb 9, 2017 at 2:30 PM
The Plymouth High School Majorettes attending the Marching Auxiliaries Ohio Classic Competition on Sunday, February 5th, at Westerville Central High School. They competed in the Senior Team Twirl category and were awarded a plaque for their choreography. They also earned a Superior Rating, received a Best in Class trophy, and received a Champions' Circle trophy for having the highest scoring routine of the day.