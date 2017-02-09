Kyle Korver is revving up and would like to stay with Cavs next season

"I mean, who wouldn't want to play with the best players in the world?" Korver told cleveland.com.

Korver, 35, scored a season-high 29 points on a season-best eight 3-pointers in Cleveland's 132-117 win over the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night.

This was easily Korver's best game since joining the Cavs in a trade from the Hawks Jan. 7, though his consistency is starting to build. Entering play Wednesday, Korver had scored in double figures in three straight and five of the last seven, and was 10-of-20 from 3-point range over his last three games.

And then came the poor Pacers, who chose to collapse on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving driving to the bucket and leave Korver, who drained 8-of-9 3s and shot 10-of-12 from the floor.

"Tonight they decided to give him the 3, which is not very good," coach Tyronn Lue said of Indiana.

Korver is playing out the last year of a four-year deal he signed with the Atlanta Hawks in July of 2013 for about $5.2 million this season. He turns 36 on St. Patrick's Day and, like James, is in his 14th season. Korver told cleveland.com he'd like to play for another two or three seasons and has grown comfortable with the Cavs over his first month with the team.

"I know they will have a lot of decisions to make this summer, with tax implications and things like that, but, yeah," Korver said.

Cleveland already has the highest payroll in the NBA at nearly $130 million, and it may grow over the coming weeks through trades and free agency. The luxury tax line is $113.3 million -- so the Cavs are way over that -- and the salary cap (not the luxury tax) for next season is projected to be $102 million.

Korver, James Jones, Jordan McRae, and Chris Andersen will be free agents this summer. The roster could change depending on any trades made up to the Feb. 23 deadline.

Korver moved into seventh in NBA history in 3-pointers Wednesday night, passing Jason Kidd (1,988) on the all-time list.

The Cavs had to change the way they play offense to incorporate Korver's strengths by adding motions and sets they didn't run before. And Korver has had to get adjusted to standing in the corner on some possessions waiting for the kick out from James or Irving, which came in abundance against the Pacers.

Korver gives this 3-happy organization more of what it likes, as well as a serious scoring threat off the bench. They have so many 3-point options, from Irving (who's in the 3-point contest over All-Star weekend), to Kevin Love, to Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert and even James (37.6 percent). But when J.R. Smith returns from thumb surgery, they'll have all-time-great 3-point shooters in him and Korver with each unit.

"Korver is in a league of his own," James said. "And J.R. is in a league of (his) own as well. ... We're happy to have (Korver). Every time that ball is released out of his hands, we believe it's going in."

Korver connected on his first six 3-pointers Wednesday night. Lue said the Cavs run plays for Korver when he's out with the second unit, and then go back to their regular offense when Korver plays with the starters and waits in the corner.

"Normally if I don't run, I don't get open," Korver said. "I've learned I have to run a lot usually to get open. But it's different here. The players we have here are amazing.

"Nothing gets a shooter open like more shooting and LeBron and Kyrie."

