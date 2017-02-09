Cavs sign former No. 2 overall pick Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

Williams, 25, was waived by the Miami Heat this week. He's 6-8 and was the No. 2 pick of the 2011 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavs are his sixth team.

A source said Williams will sign later today and is en route to Oklahoma City, where he could play for the Cavs tonight. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Heat in 25 games this season.

The Cavs' roster is now filled with 15 players, though it is hardly whole. Chris Andersen is out for the year with a torn right ACL, J.R. Smith is out for at least another's month with a fractured thumb, and Iman Shumpert has a sprained ankle.

The Cavs see Williams as an athletic defender who can score from the wing. He does not, however, address their season-long need of a backup point guard. The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and players must become free agents by March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs with a new team.

Williams signed a $4.6 million contract with the Heat. He was drafted the same year the Cavs took Kyrie Irving No. 1 overall.

