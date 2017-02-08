SC duo wins

Burton earned a nomination after putting up a monster double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a win over Plymouth on Saturday.

Lamoreaux picked up the nomination after putting up 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 rebounds in a win over Mapleton on Saturday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com.