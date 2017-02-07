St. Paul 8th grade FC champs

The team included Claire Ceccoli, Morgan Baxter, Emmy Livengood, Jessica Penwell, Camille Endsley, Ania Matheny, Danielle Smith, Sammy Lippert, coaches Mindy Denman and Laura Baxter.

The team’s regular season recorder was 14 and 1. After tournament play their record was 17 and 1. They won the Championship game against Ashland Crestview with a score of 35 to 33. Danielle Smith had 14 points, Morgan Baxter had 11 points and Camille Endsley had 10 points and Sammy Lippert, Claire Ceccoli and Emmy Livengood had the best defense of the season.

Some of the season’s highlights include Danielle Smith with scoring a personal best of 22 points against Monroeville. Morgan Baxter with a triple double, 11 points, 10 Rebounds, 11 steels against New London. Claire Ceccoli and Emmy Livengood stepped up their defense to help pull off a major victory over Mapleton coming from being behind the whole game. Camille Endsley had a personal best of 13 points against Monroeville. Sammy Lippert had a personal best of 10 points against New London. Jessica Penwell and Ania Matheny were great support with being valuable aspects when needed. As a team they had 5 games where ALL players scored to help them to a victory. They outscore their opponents 664 points to 385 points for the season.