Norwalk 7th grade clinches NOL

With the win, the team officially clinched the final 7th grade regular season NOL title with an 11-1 NOL and 13-2 overall record.

The Truckers started the game strong with a 9-0 run at the very beginning of the game and ended the half with a 19-12 lead. Norwalk kept the pressure on in the second half outscoring their opponents 15-5 and 14-5 in the third and fourth quarters. Leading the charge in scoring was Daniel Traczek with 16 points and Ian Minor with 11 points.

Others who scored included Eli Obringer and Drew Shope each with five points, Mason Hainline with four, Griffin Peiples chipped in a three pointer, and Carter Nickoli and Kyler Kromer each tossed in a basket.

The 7th grade team has locked up the No. 1 seed in their tournament and will have a bye in the first round of play. The team will play in the semi-finals on Tuesday, February 14th at 5:00pm at Shelby Middle School.