Chargers upset Flyers behind Schuster's 23

Needing just one win to reach a 10-10 record, the Chargers hosted state-ranked St. Paul on Tuesday evening in what seemed like a matchup tilted away from Edison’s favor. The Chargers shocked the Flyers 62-51 in the Thunderdome of Edison High School.

The Flyers grabbed an early 12-11 lead after the first but Edison took a one-point favor in the second to go into the halftime locker room tied at 28. The Chargers used inspirational defense and a focused rebounding effort to hold the Flyers to just 23 second-half points while dropping 34 over the final two frames to take the win.

“That was a signature win against a great team with a huge winning record,” Edison coach Tracey Moyer said. “That was huge for us heading into the tournament. To beat a state-ranked team was a boost for our confidence at the perfect time.”

Shoot it Schuster

Edison’s Kelsey Schuster took game-high honors in the scoring column with 23 points including a pair of 3-pointers. She provided the offensive spark the Chargers needed to compliment the job the Charger bigs did on the glass.

“She did a great job tonight and is playing with a lot of confidence,” Moyer said. “This is the second game in a row where she is aggressively calling for the ball. She wants to shoot it and that was missing at the beginning of the year. She is going to be huge for us moving forward.”

Schuster admitted the high scoring game would have been nothing without her teammates. The Lady Chargers focused on keeping the much taller Flyers off of the offensive glass and out-rebounded St. Paul 42-34 on the evening.

“It is a team sport so I wouldn’t be anywhere without my teammates,” Schuster said. “They do a great job of finding me when I am open and getting me easy shots. They are boxing out and doing their job so I have to do my job too. We are putting all of the pieces together at the perfect time.”

Gimmie Moyer

Edison point guard Madison Moyer did a little bit of everything on Tuesday to give the Chargers a nice spark. She pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists for an impressive double-double. She scored five points for a near triple-double. Coach Moyer admits she has a nice floor general.

“She is our little stat-stuffer with assists and rebounds,” Moyer said. “She doing a great job running the offense and controlling everything that happens on the floor. It is great to see and a plus for our team.”

Absent

St. Paul coach Vickey Mahl didn’t see her normal squad on the floor on Tuesday night. Normally a team that prides itself on defense and transition points, the Flyers saw the Chargers break the press for easy buckets forcing Mahl to change some things in the game plan.

“We score a lot off of transition and we just didn’t do that very well,” Mahl said. “We just didn’t move well on both ends. They broke our press very well and got beat a couple of times and we had to change some things. We just were not here tonight.”

To perfection

The Chargers came in knowing they were undersized and thought the game would be won and lost on the glass. To go along with Moyer’s 10 boards, Hanna Vitaz added nine and Jessica Stoll grabbed eight and the trio limited the Flyers second-chance opportunities.

“We had the perfect game plan where we wanted to focus on our defensive effort and keep them off of the glass,” Schuster said. “They are a big team and we wanted to make sure we were boxing out since we were so under-sized. We did a lot of drills in practice yesterday working to keep them off of the offensive glass so we were very prepared for that.”

Stoll added 10 points while Jillian Danda added nine to give the Chargers a nice offensive output.

“This give us a lot of momentum,” Moyer said. “We have four games left and we wanted to use them to prepare for the post season. We wanted to go in with a nice streak and hopefully make it a fun run.”

Looking ahead

Ashley Painley scored a team-high 12 points while Lauren Lukasko added 11 and Caitlin Good dropped nine. The Flyers drop to 17-3 with a huge contest looming at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Western Reserve High School against the Lady Roughriders with the Firelands Conference on the line. Mahl doesn’t believe her team was looking ahead and credited Edison with a great game.

“We talked about that with the girls where everyone seemed to be looking ahead to Saturday and we couldn’t do that,” Mahl said. “We really focused on this game. We always take one game at a time. But this is now over and it wasn’t the way we wanted to leave here. Credit Edison. They shot it well and we didn’t shoot it well. We have to get back to work and prepare for Saturday now.”

The Chargers improve to 10-10 on the year and travel to Perkins on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 12-16-10-13 — 51

Edison 11-17-15-19 — 62

St. Paul: 19-58 FG, 7-14 FT, 5-15 3pt. (Painley 2, Dilger 2, Baker 1 ) 34 rebounds (Lukasko 8), 15 turnovers, 13 Assists (Good 5, Dilger 5), Steals 10. Scoring: Ashley Painley 5-0-12, Lauren Lukasko 5-1-11, Caitlin Good 3-3-9, Meredith Dilger 2-1-7, Emily Baker 2-0-5, Elyse Roth 1-3-5, Olivia Powers 1-0-2.

Edison: 23-48 FG, 16-25 FT, 2-11 3pt. (Schuster 2) 42 rebounds (Moyer 10, Vitaz 9, Stoll 8), 21 turnovers, 17 Assists (Moyer 11), Steals 12. Scoring: Kelsey Schuster 8-5-23, Jessica Stoll 3-4-10, Jillian Danda 3-3-9, Alana Fidler 3-0-6, Madison Moyer 2-1-5, Hannah Vitaz 1-3-5, Carlie Shover 2-0-4.