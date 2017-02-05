Lady Flyers outlast Lady Wildcats

New London (12-7) was looking for redemption when they stepped onto the court against St. Paul (17-2), Saturday. The Lady Flyers sauntered into the day’s matchup boasting an eight-game win streak, looking to sweep the season series. In December, St. Paul won a three-point thriller in New London.

A blistering first quarter tilted the game in the Lady Wildcats favor, but team resiliency and a bolstered second-half game plan provided the spark needed to get the Lady Flyers going. In two games, only 12-points separated the conference foes, with this one ending up at 49-40.

“You’ve got to give credit to the whole team, I don’t care if they were playing or sitting on the bench. I give credit the whole team for supporting the ones that were out there, they never quit, the kids kept coming back,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “You keep working hard at it, you get in under the basket and doing what you have to do. We had a lot of girls step up for a big game today.”

Green Light

The opening minutes of action displayed a fast-paced New London attack. The Lady Wildcats were running past the pressure defense the Lady Flyers were applying and garnered an 11-3 lead midway through the quarter. Senior Morgan Luedy and sophomore Gabby Ledbetter combined for all 11 points.

“I just thought early on we were pushing it a little bit and checking out. We checked out early and were pushing them in transition which led to easy threes,” New London coach Eric Mitchell said. “It just let us start out with a nice pace. They’re going to get their points (St. Paul), they’re not 16-2 as a joke, they’re there for a reason.”

Showtime

In the first half, Luedy put on a show for the Lady Wildcats. Scoring 14 of her eventual 20 points, and setting the tone for her squad. Her coach wasn’t surprised with her impressive performance.

“She brings it every game. For her to do that and not leave the floor, her and Eden (Copley) have done that numerous times, not leaving the floor. They gave everything they had, and I think the team did,” Mitchell said. “You’ve got to give credit to her to do it. The way they pressured us in the second-half was definitely the difference.”

Defensive Shuffle

After a slow start, the Lady Flyers defense picked up in the second-half. St. Paul cycled from defense to defense, running man-to-man, 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone, along with full-court pressure helped to keep New London’s offense off-balance.

“It’s kind of something we’ve done ever since I came in. I think it makes it harder on the team you’re playing when you cycle through some defenses,” Mahl said. “It makes it a little harder on the opposing team when you can cycle through defenses instead of playing the same one the whole game.”

In the third, the Flyers face-guarding Luedy, not allowing her to get to the ball on a consistent basis. This in part, was effective at slowing down the Lady Wildcat’s offense, as they would only score 11 points the entire second half.

“It’s something we got away from at times, with trying to switch up. And they did, I said at half time that they were trying to switch up defenses to keep us on our toes,” Mitchell said. “I think was set us back was them going straight man-to-man because they could face-guard Morgan (Luedy). It threw us for a loop because we couldn’t get into sets and find and offensive rhythm. They capitalized by getting buckets at the end of it.”

Clutch Time

In the fourth, senior Ashley Painley was electric for the Lady Flyers. Splashing in two 3’s and leading both teams with 10 fourth-quarter points. Mahl was proud of her perseverance to fight back from a slow start.

“She had a rough game in the beginning, her shots weren’t falling a whole lot, and then she finally found her rhythm and once she finds her rhythm, she’s pretty hard to stop,” Mahl said.

Leaders

Only three girls scored for the Lady Wildcats on Saturday. Luedy put in 20 points, Ledbetter scored 12 and grabbed 11 boards, and senior Eden Copley scored 8. For the Lady Flyers, Painley had 16 points, senior Lauren Lukasko scored 12, and senior Elyse Roth scored 10.

Coming up

On Saturday, New London will host a struggling Mapleton squad. Meanwhile, St. Paul will travel to Milan to matchup with Edison on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

New London 11-18-4-7 — 40

St. Paul 9-13-11-16 — 49

New London: 14-48 FG, 11-22 FT, 1-13 3pt. (Eden Copley 1) 30 rebounds (Gaby Ledbetter 11), 24 turnovers. Scoring: Morgan Luedy 20, Gabby Ledbetter 12, Eden Copley 8.

St. Paul: 18-50 FG, 9-15 FT, 3-16 3pt. (Ashley Painley 2, Olivia Powers 1) 43 rebounds (Lauren Lukasko 12, Caitlin Good 7, Elyse Roth 7, Emily Baker 5), 22 turnovers. Scoring: Ashley Painley 16, Lauren Lukasko 12, Elyse Roth 10, Caitlin Good 4, Olivia Powers 3, Kaity Tomshack 3, Emily Baker 1.