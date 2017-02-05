Flashes put up a fight against Huron

Willard (3-15) punched the Tigers (13-3) in the mouth to start the game. Huron seemed to struggle with the length of the Flashes underneath and lost senior Joey Harkelroad (leg injury) in the first quarter. Huron trailed throughout the entire first half until Michael Hurst drilled a buzzer-beating 3-point shot that sent the Tigers into halftime ahead, 30-28.

“We didn’t play well early on, we lost our starting point guard,” Huron coach Bobby James said. “They did a nice job with their bigs in the post and they did a nice job of feeding our guys.

It was just an ugly for both teams really,” he added. “Neither one of us were able to really get into a flow. Jared (Hohler) was huge for us tonight and he just carried the team on his back the entire game. That just goes to show what senior leadership can do for your team.”

The Tigers rode Hohler in the second half — he scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

“When Joey went down me and Micheal (Hurst) had to take over the ball handling duties from there,” Hohler said. “Michael is one of our best playmakers and he did a nice job of hitting a few big shots.

“We know it is important to hit your free throws and it goes to show in this game,” he added. “They played a big part of us winning tonight. Our playmakers made the plays that we needed and we got the win.”

Also for the Tigers, Chris Davis and Hurst each added 10 points.

Willard was led by Nick Cofer who had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a gutsy performance. Cofer twice was injured and had to set out for extended periods of time. The second injury took place in the third quarter when he took a charge and left the court a bloody mess — only to return to score 12 points in the fourth quarter, with a large bruise below his right eye.

“Nick wasn’t a middle linebacker for our football team for no reason,” Willard coach Chris Long said. “He’s a tough kid and I knew if he could he would be back. I was proud of my guys tonight.

“Nobody gave us a shot to win against this Huron team and we came out, gave it our all and could have won,” he added. “We got into some foul trouble and that set us back. Like I told the kids though, you can only control. We played hard and just came up short tonight.”

Cofer was asked about repeatedly coming back into the game despite the multiple injuries.

“If I can play, I am always going to,” he said. “If you are truly too hurt that you can’t play, then that is OK, but this is my last season and I want to play as much as I can and try to help my teammates as much as possible.”

Ethan Daub added 15 points for the Crimson Flashes.

“This team is much better than most three win teams,” Cofer added. “We have had a bunch of injuries and play a tough schedule. I think when the tournament comes we will have everyone back and are battle tested and we will make some noise.”

STAT BOOK

WILLARD (3-15)

Broc Baldridgev 1-1–3, Brevon Polachek 2-1–7, Bryce Bailey 2-1–6 Nick Cofer 7-2–19, Ethan Daub 6-1–15, Sebastian Sivongsak 1-2–4, Dorian Holido 1-1–3 . TOTALS 20-9–57

HURON (13-3)

Joey Harkelroad 3-0–7, Jared Hohler 4-14–24, Michael Hurst 2-5–10, Chris Davis 5-0–10, Cesco Gioffre 2-1–6, Casey Vancauwenberg 2-4–8. TOTALS 18-24–

Willard 18 10 8 21 — 57

Huron 12 18 15 20 — 65

3-point FGs: (W) Cofer 3, Polachek 2, Daub 2, Bailey; (H) Hohler 2, Harkelroad, Hurst, Gioffre

JV: Huron, 58-40