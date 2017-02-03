Redmen's 2nd-half pressure leads to NOL thriller over Truckers

Bellevue increased its pressure and sped up the tempo in the second half to outlast Norwalk in a 54-50 thriller.

The Redmen improved to 7-8 and 5-4 in the NOL while the Truckers fell to 4-12 and 1-7.

The first half belonged to the Truckers, who scored 28 points to take a 28-17 lead into the locker room.

"They hit shots in the first half; we didn't. We shot a lot of three's, (but) we didn't hit a lot of three's," Bellevue coach Ed Rich said.

But each team eventually connected from beyond the arc. Overall, Norwalk hit 10 three-pointers and the Redmen made eight, most of which came in the second half.

Bellevue junior Jake Waskielis hit a two-point layup to end the first period with a buzzer-beater. But the Redmen trailed 14-6.

Waskeielis ended the night with 15 points, leading Bellevue's scoring attack.

Senior Owen Hartley, who led Bellevue's charge in the second half, added 13 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds — most of which came in the last two quarters — and blocked three Norwalk shots.

"That probably was one of the better halves he's played, aggressiveness-wise. He was all over it. He was challenging shots. He was running the floors (and) taking it to the racks hard," Rich said.

"He got the message," the coach added, referring to his demand on the Redmen to be more aggressive in the third and fourth periods. "And hopefully that sticks out for the rest of the year for us."

With 2:18 left in the first half, Norwalk senior George Friend hit his third three-pointer of the night to give his team a 21-14 lead. He hit five three's total, netting 17 total points. Friend also grabbed six rebounds.

Senior Mitchell Perry led the Norwalk rebounding attack with 10. Classmate Jacob Trautman added seven and junior Eric Hull grabbed six.

"We played very, very well defensively (at first)," Truckers coach Steve Gray said. "(Bellevue) hit five or six three's in the second half. They had some kids who made shots for them and that's the difference."

Gray said his team simply didn't guard Bellevue well enough in the second half.

"When you give up 37 points in a half, that's a recipe for disaster," he added. "They sped us up and we lost our composure — defensively and offensively.

"We had great effort; we just needed a little more concentration," Gray said.

Sophomore Brandon Haraway, who was back on the floor for Norwalk, hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half. He had 13 points overall.

With his team down by 11 points at the intermission, Rich admittedly gave his Redmen a tongue-lashing.

"I questioned their toughness at halftime. I let them have it," he said.

"This would have been the fourth game in a row that we didn't come out with much effort. We just got pushed around and I questioned them. And I did it pretty sternly."

Rich's message to Bellevue in the second half was increase the pressure. He said at every timeout, he also preached picking up the tempo.

"We don't like to play super-fast, but we like to get up and down (the court). Norwalk likes to slow down," Rich said.

Bellevue went on a 8-0 run late in the third quarter. With 51 seconds left until the final period, the Redmen trailed 35-32.

Up by three with 5:10 left on the clock, Bellevue kept up the intensity, leading 42-39.

Harwaway connected on a three-pointer for Norwalk with 18 seconds left, narrowing Bellevue's lead to 51-48.

Bellevue junior Kayden Vogel then missed his second free-throw attempt. Perry grabbed the rebound and Haraway made a two-point shot.

Both teams were out of timeouts with eight seconds left.

Bellevue's Waskielis threw a long ball to junior Dakota McPeak, who was fouled near the top of the key. McPeak hit both free-throw shots, giving the Redmen a 54-50 lead and the win.

With 2.2 seconds left, Haraway's long three-ball was short with 2.2 seconds left.

In jayvee action, Bellevue took a 10-0 run to start the third quarter for a 40-34 win.

Sophomore Richard Stombaugh led the Redmen with 10 points. Junior Jack Mei scored 11 for the visitors.

Both teams face non-league opponents tonight. Bellevue goes to Margaretta and the Truckers travel to Vermilion.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 14 14 9 13 — 50

Bellevue 6 11 15 22 — 54

Norwalk: Brandon Haraway 5-1-13, Jacob Trautman 4-0-9, Mitchell Perry 1-1-4, Jacob Roth 2-0-5, Trey Johnson 1-0-2, Friend 6-0-17 — 19-2-50

Bellevue: Kayden Vogel 1-1-4, Jake Waskielis 6-0-15, Trey Ruhlman 3-2-9, Ben Smith 1-0-3, Dakota McPeak 2-2-8, Owen Hartley 5-2-13, Caleb Marshall 1-0-2 — 19-8-54