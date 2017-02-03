Prep roundup | Plymouth wins, Western falls

Plymouth 53, Crestview 38

OLIVESBURG — The Plymouth Big Red upset the Crestview Cougars on Friday night in a big way.

With the game tied at 24 heading into the halftime locker room, the Big Red came out and played inspired defense holding the Cougars to just 14 points in the second half while scoring 29 to take home the win.

Austin Nester returned to form scoring 16 points to lead Plymouth. He had 12 in the second half alone. Logan Myers added 11 points giving the Big Red two players in double figures. Mitchell Chaffins added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and Jared Reed added seven. Jacob Adams added six points while Kade collins had four and Harley Richman added one rounding out the scoring for the Big Red.

Plymouth improves to 3-13 and 2-8 in the FC with the win. The Big Red are back in action on Saturday hosting Western Reserve.

Mapleton 54, Western Reserve 46

NANKIN — The Western Reserve Roughriders couldn’t keep the momentum rolling after beating New London last week falling to Mapleton on Friday night.

The Roughriders got off to a slow start only to rebound with an 18-point second quarter taking a 23-20 lead into the halftime locker room. Leading 27-32 after three, the Roughriders went cold on both ends of the floor scoring just nine points in the fourth and giving up 22 on defense and ultimately losing the game.

Aiden Markley led Western with 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Colton Puder added nine with eight boards while Dale Smith chipped in with eight points and six boards. Luke Buck scored six points and grabbed nine boards while Brayden Hood scored six, Tristen Sapienza had three and Gavin Braden added two rounding out the Roughrider scoring.

Western drops to 9-6 and 7-3 in the FC. The Roughriders are back in action on Saturday traveling to Plymouth.