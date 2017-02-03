Flyers share success in win over Eagles

For St. Paul, sharing the basketball paved the way for a 54-35 win over Monroeville on Friday night. The Flyers piled up 15 assists headlined by six different players making the extra pass to open teammates. It was all the Flyers needed to send the hometown crowd to bed with a nice victory.

The Eagles hung around through the first half heading into the locker room trailing 25-16. At one point in the second quarter, the Eagles trailed 18-16 but the Flyers went on a 7-0 run to close things out. Then the St. Paul defense kicked in holding the Eagles to just 19 second-half points.

Stick to the Basics

The St. Paul Flyers did nothing flashy on Friday night. They won the rebounding and turnover battle, made 8-or-10 free throws and shot nearly 50 percent from the field and played incredible defense.

“We were fundamentally sound,” Smith said. “We came in expecting a battle and that is what we got. It is what we always get when it is St. Paul and Monroeville. They were very physical. We hit that stretch in the second and got it to nine then sustained the rest of the way. It was great to see 35 on the other side. When you defend like that, it always helps.”

The Flyers were led by Dylan Furlong with 16 points while Brandon McCall added 12 as the duo continued to show consistency. In all, eight Flyers scored. Paul Pearce added nine and Jimmy Adelman chipped in with eight.

Assist you very much

The Flyers dished out 15 assists on the evening led by Noah Winslow with four. Adelman and McCall added four a piece. The Flyers’ passing was instrumental in closing out quarters on runs instead of losing a late lead with bad shots. Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek knows the easy buckets by the Flyers was the difference-maker.

“We just didn’t close any of the four quarters out strong,” Mielcarek said. “Those buckets just killed us and we are not a good enough team to only score 35 points and win. We won’t beat anybody scoring 35.”

Wake-up call McCall

McCall scored just two points in the first half then went on a terror in the fourth quarter scoring eight in the final frame.

“They were physical with Brandon and when they had to go man-to-man is when we could really take advantage,” Smith said. “We have a lot of different looks for different situations. We were good from the line and we play very comfortable with the lead.”

Eagle duo

Monroeville’s Reece Kendall and Aiden Stieber combined for 18 points as each dropped nine. Stieber drained three 3-pointers while Kendall did most of his damage from the paint. Monroeville dropped to 2-15 and 0-10 in the Firelands with the loss. The Eagles are back in action on Saturday hosting New London.

“Reece has been doing very well,” Mielcarek said. “Reece has come a long way and has improved everyday. He is working extremely hard on the inside and has taken to coaching very well. That says something about the kind of kid he is.

“Aiden has a lot of grit and heart. He his some big 3-pointers for us early and they seem to always come when we need them. He plays hard when he is on the floor and leaves it out there every time. Pound for pound he is the toughest kid on the floor. We are just not making smart basketball decisions as a team. It is getting late in the year to be making those mistakes.”

Revenge

The St. Paul Flyers improved to12-4 and 8-2 in the FC. They host Crestview on Saturday with revenge on the mind. The Flyers had a 10-point lead with three minutes to go earlier in the season and saw the lead slip away handing the Flyers an FC loss. Smith admits his team was not looking ahead, but now that it is here, it is pumped for a rematch.

“Tonight was circled,” Smith said. “Now it is circled. We have four league games left and if we take care of business we guarantee ourselves at least a tie for a conference championship. Saturday night is the most important game of the season by far. It was a great atmosphere tonight with our little guys playing. People are going to enjoy watching us play.”

St. Paul also won the JV game 60-36. The Flyers were led by Treg Smith with 13 points and Alex Kashian with 10. Sawyer Schafer scored a game-high 15 points for Monroeville.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333

STAT BOOK

Monroeville 9-7-8-11 — 35

St. Paul 13-12-16-13 — 54

Monroeville: 14-35 FG, 3-7FT, 4-9 3pt. (Stieber 3, Schaub 1) 21 rebounds (Clouse 6), 15 turnovers, 6 Assists (Anderson 3), Steals 7. Scoring: Aiden Stieber 3-0-9, Reece Kendall 4-1-9, Logan Clouse 3-1-7, Chayce Schaub 1-0-3, Blake Anderson 1-1-3, Nick Newell 1-0-2,, Conar Burns 1-0-2.

St. Paul: 21-44 FG, 8-10 FT, 4-11 3pt. (Furlong 2, Adelman 1, Winslow 1) 25 rebounds (McCall 10), 11 turnovers, 15 Assists (Winslow 4), Steals 6 (McCall 3). Scoring: Dylan Furlong 6-2-16, Brandon McCall 6-0-12, Paul Pearce 3-3-9, Jimmy Adelman 3-1-8, Noah Winslow 1-0-3, Chris Ruffing 1-0-2, Nick Lukasko 0-2-2, Will Ceccoli 1-0-2.