'Cats survive on Molnar's buzzer-beater

The 6-foot-1 senior just might be the King of New London after hitting a buzzer-beater, giving the Wildcats a 48-46 win over South Central.

With under 15 seconds until the end of the fourth quarter, New London (13-3, 9-1) could have just let the time run out and play for overtime. But Ryan Lane and Molnar decided enough was enough.

Lane, who only scored five points on the night, pulled for a heavily-contested mid-range jumper. The shot was off its’ mark, but Molnar was sitting right under the basket and was able to get the put-back just as the buzzer went off.

One side of the South Central High School gym exploded. The other side, stood in disbelief.

“It was kind of like a big pumpkin,” Molnar said. “I see it coming and I’m like ‘Oh yeah!’”

Be it a pumpkin or a basketball, the shot counted and New London still holds on to first place in the Firelands Conference.

The Trojans (9-7, 5-5) gave the ‘Cats all they had, leading for the majority of the game.

New London started out with a 7-1 lead, but South Central came right back in it, going on a 15-0 run to lead 16-7 early in the second quarter. Freshman Simon Blair contributed 10 of those points.

With a 24-14 advantage at halftime and a 36-25 lead after three, things looked to be in favor of the Trojans.

But, in the final three minutes of the game, New London was able to find the life they needed.

Sparked by a Karson Howell three-pointer, the Wildcats found themselves on a 14-2 stint to end the game. Billy Woodmancy hit the three-pointer that gave New London a 45-44 advantage — their first lead since the first quarter.

Lane then hit the first free throw of a one-and-one to make it a two-point game. On the Trojans’ ensuing possession, Blair was fouled as he went in for layup. He knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 46-46 with just seconds remaining.

It was on that possession that Molnar kept the Wildcats’ hopes for an FC title alive.

“I knew the only thing was that we were going to overtime if we didn’t score,” Wildcat coach Tom Howell said. “I said ‘We’re going baseline and we’re going to let (Lane) go and hopefully he makes the shot. They did a good job rotating him out and putting two guys on him. Ryan put up about a 16-footer, 17-footer, but when they rotated it left Molnar on the back side wide open. That was an assist.”

Molnar may have only finished with eight points and three rebounds, but as the saying goes, “Quality over quantity.”

“I think it was mostly in our hearts. We were getting out-played and we finally turned it around,” Molnar said of New London’s second half efforts. “We hit a couple of deep shots and that really helped. We were still a little slow coming out of the second half, but we started to pick it up right when we needed to. It’s definitely a big one, it’s a hard place to win, but we did it. It feels good.”

Howell was speechless after seeing the way his team stepped up to the challenge.

“I don’t know. For three quarters and until the last three minutes, they beat us in every which way a team can be beaten. I mean, I don’t know. I think they only had two or three turnovers for most of the game. And then I think they turned it over five times in the last three minutes. My kids started playing and I was like ‘Oh my God.’ I was at a loss for words at halftime. I probably yelled more at halftime than I ever have in my life and some how, some way we found a way to win,” Howell said.

“We didn’t really panic, even on the floor when we had to make passes. We had some kids hit some big shots. If only we could do that for four quarters, it’d make my job a lot easier and make my hairline not go back as fast. But I’ll take it.”

Karson Howell led the Wildcats with 18 points, followed by 15 from Woodmancy.

“We can’t be too happy or too comfortable, because we’ve got to go to Monroeville and that’s not going to be easy. They’re playing a lot better and we’re going to see what we can do,” Tom Howell said.

Blair paced South Central with 14 points and Michael Ponchel scored 13. Josh Bonet and Jason Hale each added seven.

“We played well for 29 minutes,” Trojan coach Brett Seidel said. “For 29 minutes we were really good defensively. Obviously, Ryan Lane is a load and I thought Jason did an unbelievable job at defending him all over the floor the entire night. They had too many offensive rebounds. I felt our effort was good enough, we were selfless. I felt that we played team basketball really well for the entire game.”

The Trojans can’t dwell on this one for too long, as they host Mapleton today in another league contest.

“I’m just hoping we respond (tonight). That’s our focus right now. Hopefully we can bring the kind of energy that we brought tonight,” Siedel said.

With five losses in the FC, South Central is eliminated from any chance of repeating as conference champions. But that doesn’t mean that Friday’s efforts went for naught, as the postseason tournament is just around the corner.

After the Wildcats play Monroeville today, they’ll have to get ready for second-place St. Paul (8-2 in the FC) on Friday.

“It’s not going to be easy. I’m sorry, but I’ve said this many times this year — the conference this year is just unbelievable. It’s the toughest since I’ve been a head coach.”

STAT BOOK

N. London 48

Molnar 4-0-8; Woodmancy 5-2-15; Gerlak 1-0-2; Howell 6-2-18; Lane 2-1-5. Totals 18-5-48.

S. Central 46

Bonet 3-0-7; Blair 4-5-14; B. Lamoreaux 2-1-5; Hale 3-1-7; Ponchel 4-2-13. Totals 16-9-46.

N. London 7 7 11 23 — 48

S. Central 9 15 12 10 — 46