Catching you up on the latest in area high school sports!

Plymouth 45, Lucas 42

PLYMOUTH — The Lady Red’s non-conference game against the Cubs came down to the wire on Thursday night. But it was the Red and White who came away with the win.

Three players reached double-figures Plymouth, led by Chloe Mack and Emily Blanton with 13 points each, as Maggie Branham scored 11. Tristen Wiley had six and Emily Akers added two.

The Lady Red (3-16) will travel to South Central on Saturday to return to Firelands Conference play.

NCS 8th wins FC

In a game that matched up to its billing, Norwalk Catholic School defeated Crestview 35-33 to win the rubber match and to win the 8th Grade Girls Basketball Firelands Conference Title.

The Lady Flyers finished their season 16-1 in the FC. Danielle Smith paced NCS with 14 points, followed Morgan Baxter with 11 and Camille Endsley 10.

Western Reserve took third place in the conference by defeating Mapleton 28-21.

BOWLING

Norwalk junior varsity splits

The Trucker jayvee bowling team earned a earned a win and suffered a loss Thursday against Perkins.

Norwalk won the first game 1939-1587. Derek Rogers led the way with a 223 game.

The team then narrowly lost 2073-2043. Braden Nunez rolled a 231, while Jeffrey Mussell had a 226 and Jonah Collins 203.