Plenty on the line in prep sports this weekend

But before it does, this weekend provides some very interesting and fun matchups of area teams. Everything from boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops to wrestling and swimming will be in full effect for one of the most action-packed weekends to date. How about we take a look at some of the more interesting matchups in the Reflector schedule?

Big weekend for St. Paul

It seems like every weekend is a big weekend for the St. Paul Flyers, but this weekend may be the biggest one of the season. After playing three games a week for the last three weekend, the St. Paul boys’ hoops team finally had a slow week to recoup and prepare for a huge double weekend. On Friday, the Flyers host the Monroeville Eagles. The Flyers won the first meeting 45-40 in just the third game of the season. Since then, St. Paul has compiled an 11-4 record while Monroeville went on a slide for a 2-14 mark.

Keys for the Flyers: This one will come down to how quickly the Flyers can get out of the gates. It is always a fun rivalry game whenever the Flyers and Eagles get together and both teams will be looking to get out to a quick start and avoid any kind of early deficit. The Flyers have a ton of athletic ability and have really worked on their outside shots lately. Getting off to a good shooting night will be the main key in this one.

Key for the Eagles: For Monroeville, it must control the pace of the game. The Eagles were able to make it a really close one the first time around thanks to a nice offensive night and an inspired defensive effort. The Eagles may have the best answer for St. Paul’s Brandon McCall in Reece Kendall. The 6-foot-6 big body can use his physicality to make things difficult in the paint. He was also a major offensive contributor scoring 21 points in a loss to Lucas last week earning a player of the week nomination.

Friday night is just the beginning for the Flyers. On Saturday, they host Crestview; a team that send the Flyers home with a 47-46 loss on Dec. 30. It was the start of a 3-game losing streak that put them in a 2-game hole in the Firelands Conference. St. Paul coach Mike Smith already believes the Flyers owe the Cougars for the loss so expect St. Paul to play with a lot of passion.

Key for the Flyers: They must play inspired defense. St. Paul has played more zone defense this season than any other Mike Smith coached team and it works. The Flyers are tall and long and cause fits for opposing teams shooting the basketball. They must force Crestview to shoot some bad shots and make sure it does not shoot with confidence the rest of the game.

The Lady Flyers also have a huge one on Saturday afternoon hosting New London. St. Paul is looking to contend for an FC title and in order to put itself in a position to play for that next weekend, it has to take care of business on Saturday. New London is playing inspired basketball after nearly pulling off an upset over Western a couple of weeks ago. St. Paul is 16-2 and 10-1 in the FC while New London sits at 12-6 and 8-3. It is a battle between two of the Top 3 teams in the FC and it should be a fun one.

Key for the Flyers: St. Paul has to focus on stopping New London’s Big 3. Morgan Luedy, Eden Copley and Gabby Ledbetter make the Lady Cats run. The Flyers have to stop all three because as soon as two are stopped, the other one goes off for a huge game. The Flyers need a very solid defensive effort on Saturday.

Key for the Lady Cats: New London has its hands full with the Flyers. St. Paul took home a 49-46 win the first time around on the Lady Cats’ home floor. Ashley Painley is about as good as it gets when talking about girls hoopers. She is averaging 15.4 a game and is a threat every time she touches the rock. Lauren Lukasko is another threat but her defense may be the most impressive. She gets into passing lanes and has very quick hands. Caitlin Good is another who can score in bunches and gives the Flyers a dangerous weapon. Stopping those three will be huge for New London. This one will come down to defense.

How will New London respond?

That is the biggest question of Friday night. The Wildcats lost a tough one last week against Western Reserve for their first FC loss of the year. They now have to travel to South Central for yet another extremely tough FC game. The Trojans are not quite out of the FC race yet, but they will need a lot of help. They can help themselves on Friday night against the Wildcats.

Keys for the Wildcats: New London must find its shooting touch again. The Wildcats started the season out on fire from deep but have gone cold recently. If they want a chance at reclaiming the FC crown, they must find a way to drain some 3-pointers. It won’t be easy at South Central though, that is always a tough place to play. This, along with just about every other FC game, is a must-win for the Wildcats.

Keys for South Central: The Trojans have four FC losses and sit three games back of first place. The year is dwindling down and the Trojans need to make up some ground before it is too late. Friday night is the perfect time to do just that. The Trojans have the weapons with Jason Hale inside, Michael Ponchel and Isaiah Seidel outside and Simon Blair running the show with the Lamoreaux Brothers providing the defense. It is going to take just that, a total team effort.

Hitting the mat

Saturday is the Firelands Conference wrestling tournament at Western Reserve and some of the top talent of the area will be in action. Gage Griffith, Derek Gross, Dakota Blanton, Colten Millis, John Dowdell will all be looking to claim a conference individual championship on Saturday. The team title will come down to the wire. Crestview beat St. Paul in a dual match but duals are much different than tournaments. Western has some talented grapplers while South Central has talented wrestlers but low numbers. New London carries quite a few guys and could compete for a team title while Monroeville has some impressive individuals and could grab some big points in the heavier classes.

Other games: Friday: Norwalk at Bellevue boys, Plymouth at Crestview boys, Columbian at Willard boys, Western Reserve at Mapleton boys, Port Clinton at Edison girls. Saturday: Plymouth at South Central girls, Mapleton at Monroeville girls, Willard at Norwalk girls, Western Reserve at Crestview girls, Western Reserve at Plymouth boys, New London at Monroeville boys, Mapleton at South Central boys, Firelands at Edison boys, Norwalk at Vermilion boys, Willard at Huron boys. Swimming: Norwalk at Port Clinton.

