Late Edison charge comes up short in double OT at Huron

"It was a great game — they did a nice job of slowing us down in the zone and they controlled the tempo, I thought, for the game," Huron coach Bobby James said. "We got up five with 30 seconds left (in regulation), and I would have liked to hold the lead, but they did a nice job of fighting back and getting into overtime.

"There was just two crosstown rivals that really went at it," he added. "They're playing so much better — Kyle's got them playing so much better — they got their football legs off. They're a good team and I give our kids credit, we fought and we fought, we took their punches and came back, but that was a great team win."

With 30 seconds left in regulation and Huron (12-3, 9-2 SBC Bay) leading 49-44, Edison's Bryce Roberts hit a 3-pointer to pull the Chargers (8-6, 4-6) within two. After the Tigers missed the front end of a one and one, James Hill drove down the lane and put in a layup to tie the game at 49 with 20 seconds left. Huron couldn't convert its final attempt at the buzzer and the teams headed to overtime.

The teams traded baskets twice in the first overtime to force the second tied at 53. In the second OT, Chris Davis got the Tigers going early and they never trailed again. Davis hit a jump shot with 3:43 left, then came up with a steal that ultimately put Casey VanCauwenberg at the line. VanCauwenberg converted both, and the Tigers led 57-53 with 2:38 left. The Chargers had back-to-back trips to the line, where Gavin Schaeffer converted the front end of a pair and Braden Ehrhardt made both of a one and one to pull within one, 57-56 with two minutes to go.

Huron closed with a 9-0 run that started with layups from VanCauwenberg and Joey Harkelroad. Davis made the backend of a pair of free throws before Jared Hohler closed out the game with two perfect trips to the line to give Huron the win.

"It was a good basketball game," Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. "We just came up a few possessions shy — give Huron credit, they made big plays when they needed to. They're a good team and well-coached. They're a tough team to play against. There were some big possessions that we came up empty and we just want to get better. We played well, we just came up a little short."

Huron jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, but Edison used a 9-3 run to pull within one with 1:45 left in the first quarter. The Tigers used back-to-back buckets from Harkelroad and VanCauwenberg to close the quarter up five, 14-9.

After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Chargers outscored Huron 15-12 in the third quarter, as they took the lead twice before the Tigers got a big 4-point play from Hohler, who was fouled making a trey and added the free throw. A steal and layup from Michael Hurst with two seconds left gave Huron a 40-37 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers, who were 22-of-40 from the field, had four players in the scoring column in double digits, led by Hohler with 19 points, while VanCauwenberg added 15, Hurst contributed 12 and Harkelroad finished with 11.

Edison, meanwhile, was 23-of-50, led by Bryce Ostheimer with 18 points, while Roberts added 12 and Hill had 11.

"A lot of our shooting trouble was just that they play pretty good defense, so give them credit," Hammond said.

James also talked about his team's scrappy defensive play.

"Our team all year has scrapped," he said. "They're little, scrappy kids and they just play their guts out. They did a great job of just continuing to play. When (Edison) came back and tied it, you never know how the mentality's going to be going into overtime, and they just kept going. They thought it was fun to play four more minutes – that's the kind of mentality our kids have and they're fun to be around."

Huron has five games (four conference) left in the regular season, starting with Willard at home on Saturday, then closes with two road games at Clyde at Vermilion and two home games against Bellevue and Perkins. The Tigers are one game behind the league-leading Sailors, whose only loss came to Edison (73-68).

"We got to run a little gauntlet here (in the SBC) — should be a tough test," James said. "Should be a fun next five games, but I like where we're at."

Edison, with eight games left in the regular season thanks to a football playoffs delay, hosts Firelands on Saturday.

STAT BOOK

Edison 56

Bryce Roberts 5-1—12; Braden Ehrhardt 2-2—6; Bryce Ostheimer 8-1—18; Nick Frederick 2-0—6; Gavin Schaeffer 1-1—3; James Hill 5-1—11; TOTALS: 23-6—56.

Huron 66

Joey Harkelroad 4-2—11; Jared Hohler 4-10—19; Michael Hurst 5-0—12; Chris Davis 2-1—5; Cesco Gioffre 1-0—2; Brandon Dowell 1-0—2; Casey VanCauwenberg 5-3—15; TOTALS: 22-16—66.

Edison 9 13 15 12 4 3 — 56

Huron 14 14 12 9 4 13 — 66