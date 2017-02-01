Western, St. Paul make AP Poll

In Div. III, Firelands Conference-leading Western Reserve (15-1, 11-0) appeared in the poll for the first time this season. The Roughriders are No. 14 in the poll.

In Div. IV, St. Paul (15-2, 9-1) moved up one spot to also crack the top 10, with its 24 points putting the Lady Flyers at No. 10. They debuted at No. 11 last week.

St. Paul’s lone FC loss is against Western Reserve (67-47 on Dec. 29). The two teams are scheduled to play again on Feb. 11 in Collins. The Lady Flyers will have to get past New London (12-6) for a second time this Saturday as well.