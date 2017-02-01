Ommert, Cofer take honor

Ommert earned the nomination with her 13-point performance in a win over Plymouth on Saturday to remain undefeated in FC play.

Cofer earned the nod after putting together two impressive performances. He scored 21 points in a loss to St. Paul on Tuesday and 19 points in a big win over Bellevue on Friday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.