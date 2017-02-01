Copley and Luedy: Opposites bring success to Lady Cats

Copley is a right-handed blonde who can shoot the lights out while Luedy is a left-handed brunette who slashes opposing teams with a smooth left-handed scoop shot at the rim. But the duo has one major thing in common, they love to win.

If you put those two on the court together, they may be opposites, but you will not find two more passionate players. That is what makes them best friends and that is what has led to a pair of historic basketball seasons for the Lady Wildcats. Last year, New London piled up 21 wins on the season. It also won its first district title in school history. So far this season, the Lady Cats are up to 12 wins and are looking to gain some momentum heading into the tournament.

Leading the charge are Luedy and Copley.

“We have the freedom to make our mark on this team and this program,” Luedy said. “We get to be the team leaders and I think Eden and I have been doing a great job of this season. We have been playing sports together since we were four. We want to really build a dynasty and hopefully leave this team with a positive influence to continue the success the program has enjoyed for so long.”

Before the historic seasons and championship runs, Copley and Luedy met at a much younger age in youth soccer. At four-years old, the pair were tearing up the soccer fields together foreshadowing what was about to come 14 years later on the basketball floor. They have been inseparable ever since. Luedy admits she and Copley have a rare friendship as teammates. A relationship between teammates can often be filled with conflicts, Luedy and Copley agree on basically everything.

“I think it's because we know each other so well, like I know the pass she is going to throw before she throws it,” Copley said. “We can always trust each other on and off the court.”

Stepping in as head coach four years ago, Eric Mitchell was looking for players he can build a dynasty with. Sitting there were two extremely athletic freshmen who had an unmatched will to win. He knew then he had a pair of special players.

“They are the first two that have played for me all four years,” Mitchell said. “They didn’t play a ton as freshmen but they gave me minutes and I wasn’t afraid to call on them when we needed them. I knew what kind of athletes they were and you couldn’t ask for two better kids. They were part of an amazing team last year and are now leaders on a very good team this year.”

Little did he know, but the two would give anything to bring home a win. That was evident last season during a game at Western Reserve when Luedy set a screen on Copley’s defender. Luedy set a solid screen but received an accidental head-butt to the mouth chipping one of her teeth. Since then, Luedy has adopted a black mouth piece while Copley grabbed a red one in honor of her teammate.

It just shows how much passion Copley and Luedy play with.

“I think that my coach and my teammates are what drive me to play with passion,” Copley said. “We had a saying last year that was "play for the girl next to you and across from you" to motivate us before every game. I also think that because this is my senior year I try to leave everything out on the court each game.”

Both are standouts in track and cross country. Both found themselves running in the state cross country meet and Luedy advanced as a 4-event state qualifier in track last season. She will sign her official letter of intent to run track at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday. Though she is a track enthusiast, hoops has always held a special place in her heart.

“This is the only team sport I play,” Luedy said. “Track and cross country are more of an individual sport so this is my fun I get to have with my teammates. I am always going to try my hardest to do anything I can for my teammates. Track will always be my go-to sport, but I love basketball because I get to have fun with these girls. I play hard for them.”

Copley is a 3-sport star as well and had a huge hand in leaving a lasting legacy on the New London girls’ hoops program.

“I was a part of the team that made history at New London last year which was the best experience of my life, but I also want to leave the legacy of being a hard worker and a good teammate,” Copley said. “I hope that mine and Morgan's leadership and work ethic is something that our teammates continue even after we are gone.”

Sitting at 12-6, the Wildcats are out of contention for a Firelands Conference title, but they still have high hopes for a long postseason run. Luedy isn’t worried about feeling the butterflies she felt last season during the Wildcats’ district championship run and Copley believes the experience of last season will only motivate the Wildcats to play even harder.

“We carry high expectations of ourselves and our team,” Luedy said. “We can be a calming factor for our teammates since it will not phase us as much. This is our last year so we have to go out on top.”

“That experience last season will also allow us to be team leaders for the younger girls on the team who don't have that experience,” Copley added.

With tournament time rolling around, Mitchell knows he has a pair of leaders on the floor who will make their teammates better.

“They are not very vocal leaders, they lead by example,” Mitchell said. “Their athletic ability is the way they lead. They are just good kids and they do an amazing job at leading this team and they will be incredibly missed at the end of this season. Hopefully we don’t have just four games and one tournament game left with them. We would love to send them out with a special tournament run.”

He has seen it first hand just what the pair are capable of during that run to regionals.

“Morgan had a huge game in our district final game against Calvert and was our leading scorer in our regional game,” Mitchell said. “I still call it The Shot because a half inch the other way and Eden would have nailed the game winner for us instead of going to overtime. They played a major part in our success last year and they have been at the highest level at their sports.

“When the lights come on and it is time to shine, they will not shy away. I hope with their teammates seeing that kind of confidence from those two, some of the younger girls will follow their lead.”

Opposites really do attract and the Lady Cats are thankful for it.

