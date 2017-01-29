Willard can't keep up with Sandusky in NOL loss

But it didn't last nearly long enough.

The Crimson Flashes managed a 5-5 tie through the first five minutes, and trailed by 10 points almost midway through the third quarter — but the Blue Streaks closed the game with a 39-13 scoring advantage for the runaway 72-36 win.

Sandusky (13-3, 8-0) is two games ahead of second-place Shelby (9-7, 6-2) with just four NOL games remaining — while the Flashes fell to 3-13, 1-7.

With the game tied at 5-5. But the Blue Streaks closed the opening quarter with a 12-3 scoring run to open up a 17-8 lead, though the Flashes responded initially.

Broc Baldridge and Bryce Bailey had back-to-back baskets to open the second quarter and cut the deficit to 17-12 with 5:49 left in the first half. It was a 26-16 Sandusky lead with under three minutes remaining in the half — then Keith Williams and Jayden Greene had back-to-back baskets to push the lead out to 31-16.

“That's what you have to do (slow the pace), and not many teams in this league are able to defend them man-to-man for 32 minutes,” Long said of Sandusky. “We were changing our defenses whenever we had a chance to. You have to put yourselves in spots based on your team to give yourselves a chance, or give yourself a chance to be close enough at the end.

“We're not a team made to defend them man-to-man all night,” he added. “So we had to do what we had to do to assure we were giving ourselves the best chance possible at the end.”

Willard was able to pull within 10 (33-23) with 4:36 left in the third quarter on another basket by Bailey. But from there, it was all Sandusky.

Jayrese Williams sank a pair of 3-pointers, Keith Williams and Greene again went back-to-back and in an instant, it was 45-25 with 1:29 left in the third. The lead swelled from there as the Blue Streaks used a 25-9 scoring margin in the final eight minutes to double up the Flashes.

Jayrese Williams led the way for Sandusky with 18 points, while Cavon Croom added 12 and Keith Williams had 10. Kaleb Newell added eight points and Greene had seven.

“Sandusky is a good team, a very athletic team, and we had some mental breakdowns on rebounds and they were all out crashing the glass,” Long said. “They did a great job because they were able to get in there, get rebounds and put in easy baskets.”

The Flashes were led by Baldridge with 10 points, while Nick Cofer added six. Willard will host Columbian on Friday.

STAT BOOK

WILLARD (3-13, 1-7)

Broc Baldridge 5-0—10; Brevon Polachek 2-0—5; Bryce Bailey 2-0—4; Nick Cofer 2-2—6; Sabastian Sivongsak 1-2—4; C. Leitz 1-0—2. TOTALS 15-4—36.

SANDUSKY (13-3, 8-0)

Keith Williams 4-0—10; Cavon Croom 6-0—12; Ja'Vez Alexander 3-0—6; Kaleb Newell 3-1—8; Keijan Alexander 1-0—3; Jayrese Williams 7-1—18; Elijah Woods 1-0—2; Jayden Greene 3-0—7; Jamonte Alexander 2-0—4; Bo Roldan 1-0—2. TOTALS 31-2—72.

Willard 8 10 9 9 — 36

Sandusky 17 14 16 25 — 72

3-point FGs: (W) Polachek; (S) K. Williams 2, J. Williams 2, Newell, K. Alexander, Greene

JV: Sandusky, 83-47