Prep Roundup | Catching you up on all of the latest scores

St. Paul 71, Crestview 44

ASHLAND — The St. Paul Lady Flyers took care of important business on Saturday afternoon beating the Crestview Lady Cougars and remaining just a game behind Western Reserve in the Firelands Conference race.

The Flyers jumped out to a huge lead early and kept their feet on the gas en rout to a 27-point win.

Ashley Painley put up a huge offensive performance dropping 22 points including 12 in the third quarter alone. Her night included a 3-pointer. Caitlin Good chipped in with 17 points while Lauren Lukasko added 15 giving the Flyers three players in double figures. Good and Lukasko combined for 16 points in the second quarter.

Olivia Powers added six points Megan Hammersmith added four, Emily Baker three and Meredith Dilger and Kaity Tomshack had two each.

The Flyers improve to 16-2 and 10-1 in the FC. They are back in action on Saturday at home against New London.

Mapleton 66, South Central 39

NANKIN — The South Central Lady Trojans took home a loss from Mapleton on Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to a huge 21-point first quarter by Mapleton, the Lady Trojans found themselves in a hole they just couldn’t get out of.

Leading the way for the Trojans was Holly Hale with 10 points and 10 rebounds for a nice double-double. Maddie Albert chipped in with nine points and six boards while Lily Antonio and Cheyenne Swander added five points a piece. Ellery McKee added four points and Bailey Mitchell, Sierra Hiltbrunner and Ally Burton added two points a piece to round out the South Central scoring.

The Trojans drop to 1-14 and 0-11 in the FC. They are back in action on Tuesday hosting Ontario.

BOYS’ HOOPS

South Central 63, Mansfield Christian 52

GREENWICH — The South Central Trojans picked up a huge non-conference win on Saturday night beating Mansfield Christian by 11 points.

The Trojans went on an offensive explosion in the second and third quarters combining for 36 of their 63 points in the middle periods.

Ben Lamoreaux continues his impressive play by dropping 17 points on Saturday to go with his six boards. Micheal Ponchell added 15 points with three 3-pointers and Jason Hale added 14 points and eight boards to give the Trojans three players in double-figures. Aaron Lamoreaux added seven, Simon Blair had four and Isaiah Seidel and Josh Bonet added three a piece to round out the South Central scoring.

The Trojans improve to 9-6 on the season and will be back in action on Friday against New London at home.

Lucas 69, Monroeville 45

LUCAS — The Monroeville Eagles took a long trip to Lucas on Saturday night and were sent home with a 24-point loss.

The Eagles were outscored in every quarter and gave up 20 points in the fourth taking the loss.

Leading the way for Monroeville was Reece Kendall who had a monster game with 21 points including 15 in the first half. Lewis Allen and Blake Anderson added five points a piece while Aiden Stieber and Logan Clouse each chipped in with four. Noah Cleary and Sam Miller rounded out the scoring with three points a piece.

Monroeville drops to 2-14 on the season and will be back in action on Friday at St. Paul.

St. Paul 29, Crestview 26

The St. Paul freshman basketball team picked up a big win over Crestview on Saturday.

Trailing by five at the half, the Flyers were able to put together an impressive second half to come away with the win thanks to a Jude Sweet 3-pointer that gave the Flyers the lead and eventually the win.

Brandon Furlong led the Flyers with 10 points while Ethan Blair added eight and Grant Houck and Sweet added five a piece.

The Flyers are now 7-3 and play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at New London.