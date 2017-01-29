Chargers used big third to down Huron

The Chargers (8-9, 5-6 SBC) outscored Huron 26-10 in the second half en route to a 52-38 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division victory.

“I just think we did a nice job of answering their runs,” Edison coach Tracey Moyer said. “Except at the end of the first half there, they made a nice run at us and went up by two, but every time they cut our lead to three or four we were able to answer that and bump it back up to eight or nine, which is something that we have not been able to do. And I think we did a nice job taking care of the ball there the at last four or five minutes.”

Kelsey Schuster, who led Edison and all scorers with 22 points, led the third quarter scoring barrage, starting with one of two from the line, then adding back-to-back 3-pointers to give Edison the lead for good at 33-28 with 6:20 left in the third. Hannah Vitaz capped the run with a bucket and a pair of free throws to make it 37-28 with 5:05 to play in the third.

The Tigers (1-15, 1-10) were able to cut Edison’s lead to two points with a 8-1 run of their own, as Maria DiVita came up with an old-fashioned three-point play with 4:48 to play, then Kailee Wennes added a trey with 4:25 left to cut it to 37-34. Both teams went cold for over two minutes after that, but Schuster added a free throw with 2:21 left to increase Edison’s lead to 38-34. DiVita hit a jumper with 1:03 to play in the third to cut the lead to 38-36, but that was the closest Huron would get the rest of the way as the Chargers scored five points in the final minute of the quarter off an old-fashioned three-point play from Vitaz and a putback by Carlie Shover to lead 43-36 going into the final eight minutes.

“That’s kind of our stretches — where we get in a lull, we don’t score,” Huron coach Patrick Phillips said. “That lull there killed us — we’ve got to have production all the way through. Missed shots, and these bunnies are killing us, point-blank. Rebound-wise, they got a little too many offensive rebounds, that hurt us. Turnovers weren’t as bad as we usually have, but we can keep it lower. I don’t think that was really a big factor today, but we still got to cut those down, they eventually do factor in.

“Hustle-wise, I couldn’t ask anymore out of them,” he added. “They played hard and that’s what I’m looking for and we’ll do what we can and cut those stretches down.”

Both teams went cold to start the fourth quarter after a layup by Jillian Danda with 7:45 to play gave Edison a 45-36 advantage. Neither team scored for the next three and a half minutes until Vitaz went to the line with 4:11 to play. She made both, and back-to-back buckets from Jessica Stoll gave the Chargers a 51-36 lead with 3:05 to play. Schuster made one of two from the line to make it 52-36, and DiVita hit a layup with 1:48 to play for the game’s final basket.

Moyer said the difference for Edison in the second half was defensive pressure.

“We were just missing some assignments defensively in the first half that we cleared up in the second,” she said. “We were leaving people wide open for shots and we made them work for them a little harder in the second half and I think that paid off.”

The Tigers scored the game’s first six points, as Wennes hit back-to-back jumpers and Kaylia Black added a putback to give Huron a 6-0 lead over the first two minutes. Edison came back with back-to-back buckets from Vitaz and a 3-pointer from Schuster to take its first lead of the game at 7-6 with 3:31 to play in the first. The teams traded buckets over the final three minutes of the first quarter until a 3 from Wennes in the final seconds gave the Tigers a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Edison got out to an eight-point lead with a 13-4 run to start the quarter to take its largest lead of the first half 24-16 with 4:15 left in the quarter, but the Tigers closed with a 12-2 run of their own, capped by back-to-back buckets from Maria DiVita to take a 28-26 lead into the second half.

“That was huge,” Phillips said of coming back in the second quarter. “I think that’s confidence for them. I don’t want to say they don’t play well when they’re coming from behind, but it’s harder for them to come from behind. But I think today showed them they can play that if they just keep at it. That was a big plus. I like to see that, I was very happy to see that. We’re working on that. But that stretch where we don’t any production, that’s what hurts us the most.”

Schuster’s 22 points paced Edison, while Vitaz added 10 and Alana Fidler contributed eight.

The Tigers were led by DiVita with 15 points, while Wennes added 13.

Both teams return to action Tuesday with home games against non-conference opponents as Huron hosts Danbury, while Edison entertains Norwalk.