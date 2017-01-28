Truckers deliver with win on Hall of Fame night

Saturday night was much, much more than just a game for the Norwalk community.

Five individuals received the highest honor one can at Norwalk High School — being immortalized in the NHS Hall of Fame.

Prior to the contest between the Truckers and the Port Clinton Redskins, NHS recognized the excellence put forth by Robert Factor, Jim Bersche, Tanja Jane (T.J.) Thomas, Tina Linder-Davidson and the late Peggy Corrigan.

It came as a complete shock to the community when Peggy Corrigan’s husband, Denny, passed away at his residence on Saturday morning. There to accept Peggy’s plaque was the Corrigan family.

Factor’s sister, Fran Murray, was also there in place of her brother, who was unable to attend.

“What a great night to honor the best of Norwalk,” Trucker coach Steve Gray said. “Especially Bershe, T.J. and Tina, I know those three personally. I couldn’t be happier for them and their families.”

With the Trucker spirit already on high, the basketball team could do just one thing to make the night even better — win.

And win it did, posting a 59-45 decision.

Norwalk’s first five scores of the game all came on three-point plays, four came from beyond the arc, while George Friend came through on an and-one.

After one period, the Redskins held a 16-12 lead, but by halftime Norwalk (4-11) had taken the advantage at 29-27 after Jacob Trautman hit two free throws.

Port Clinton reclaimed the lead, 30-29 with the first basket — and their only points — in the third quarter.

The Truckers went up by two after a Trautman three, followed by a trey from Steven Strickland. Those three baskets were the only points scored in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Friend hit a three-pointer and later converted on a free throw to five Norwalk a seven-point advantage — not only it’s largest of the night but of the entire season. They led by as many as 15 in the game when Friend went 5 of 6 at the line after a shooting foul and two technical fouls against the Redskins and a Trautman and-one.

“It got a little chippy,” Gray said. “But you’ve just got to play through those things. I thought we kept our composure pretty good and we’re just very, very happy with the results. Our biggest lead before tonight was six and we pushed it out to 10, 11, 12 and we found a way to win and that’s the important thing.”

Gray was pleased to see the effort that his guys put forth in the second half.

“I don’t think we played with enough energy in the first half,” he said. “When you play hard at the defensive end, it seems like your offense is much better. We hit some shots finally in the second half, and did the things we are capable of. I thought Mitchell Perry did an outsanding job defensively in the second half. And I thought Jacob Roth really clamped down on Max Rumbarger in the second half.”

By halftime, Rumbarger had scored 16 points and finished with 21.

“Trautman the second half was much better, he took the ball to the basket and finished. It was definitely a team effort and it’s a win we really needed. And then Neuberger was good on defense too.”

Friend paced Norwalk with 24 points, followed by 11 from Trautman and Perry tallied eight.

“George, considering he’s only practiced three times in the last month, he gave us a spark and obviously we’re happy to have him back. I’m hoping for more good news next week.”

Norwalk is scheduled to return to Northern Ohio League action on Saturday when they travel to Bellevue.

P. Clinton 45

Mizener 1-0-3; Rumbarger 7-3-21; Daniels 1-1-4; Koskela 1-0-2; Paeth 0-1-1; Colston 3-1-7; Brenner 3-1-7. Totals 16-7-45.

Norwalk 59

Strickland 2-0-6; Trautman 3-4-11; Perry 3-2-8; Neuberger 0-1-1; Roth 2-0-6; Johnson 2-0-5; Friend 4-11-24. Totals 16-18-59.

P. Clinton 16 11 3 15 — 45

Norwalk 12 17 6 24 — 59