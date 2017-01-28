Lady 'Riders remain undefeated in FC with win over Plymouth

And coach Laura Pierson said she and the Lady ’Riders aren’t feeling the pressure. So far, so good …

“It’s totally unexpected,” she said. “I don’t think they feel any pressure; I know I don’t.”

Western (15-1) remains undefeated at 11-0 in the FC after a 56-47 win Saturday afternoon in Plymouth. The Lady Big Red fell to 2-16 and 1-10.

“It really wasn't the goal when we started the season,” Pierson said, referring to being undefeated in the FC. “It just took on a life of its own. They very much are a one-game-at-a-time kind of team. They know what they want to do.”

Plymouth kept the score close in the first quarter, ending it down 14-10.

“We were able to find some reversals on the back side and get some penetration off that,” coach Scott Speicher said.

The Lady Big Red only managed 3 points in the second period compared to 11 for Western, which went into the locker room with a 25-13 lead.

Junior Brooke Ommert scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half for the Lady ’Riders.

She was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting all seven shots. Ommert also handed out four assists, grabbed a steal and pulled down two rebounds.

Sophomore Cora Wyers added 11 points to go with four rebounds and two blocks.

Junior Andrea Robson scored 10 points. She also grabbed four boards and distributed three assists.

For Plymouth, two players scored all but seven of the 47 points.

Junior Chloe Mack led the way with 22 points. She was 10-of-15 from the floor and had four rebounds and a steal.

Sophomore Tristen Wiley added 18 points and four rebounds.

Western scored 20 points in the third quarter. The visitors led by 16 with 2:47 left in the period. At that point, Mack had accounted for 16 of Plymouth’s 24 points.

“We had some turnovers and we didn’t get back on defense. They capitalized on transition buckets. When you turn it over and you don’t defend, it (results in) easy points,” Speicher about his Plymouth squad.

The third quarter ended with Western leading 45-26.

As the final period progressed, Pierson used more and more of her bench players. She said it’s important to give her reserves quality minutes as the season comes to a close, especially as opponents such as Norwalk, St. Paul and Crestview are on the horizon.

“We’re looking toward the end of the season here. We’ve got good matchups coming up still with Norwalk (at home) Thursday; that’s something we’ve been focusing on,” Pierson explained.

“We want to make sure if we have a situation where we go to our bench they’ve had valuable time to make good decisions while they’re on the floor,” she said.

Each team hosts non-league games Tuesday. Western takes on Norwalk and Plymouth plays Lucas.

Promising young players

Pierson said Saturday’s win was a team effort — a recipe the Lady ’Riders have used all season.

“One thing our girls do very well is respect each other … and they distribute the ball very well. Even it’s a freshman (or) a senior, they’re going to make sure if it’s an open look, that girl gets the ball first,” she said.

The future of Western’s program looks bright, judging from the scrappy play Saturday of young players, notably sophomores Jenna Skrada and Emma Blankenship and freshman Emma Weber.

Skrada, who missed several games from being sick for about two weeks, hit two baskets and two free throws against Plymouth. Pierson describes her as “a really quick, athletic shooting guard.”

“We’re really excited about her development,” the coach said. “Luckily she’s back now.”

The Western coach said her two Emmas — Blankenship and Weber — are developing great chemistry on the court.

“They do a nice job of seeing each other on the floor and getting rebounds,” Pierson said.

STAT BOOK

Western 14 11 20 11 — 56

Plymouth 10 3 13 21 — 47

Western: Katie Hipp 3-0-9, Jenna Skrada 2-2-6, Taylor Good 1-1-3, Andrea Robson 4-0-10, Mckenna Woodrff 0-2-2, Brooke Ommert 3-7-13, Cora Wyers 4-3-11, Emma Weber 1-0-2 — 18-15-56

Plymouth: Chloe Mack 10-0-22, Emily Akers 1-0-2, Tristen Wiley 7-3-18, Emily Blanton 1-2-5 — 19-5-47