Lady Cats claw Lady Eagles for FC win

For the New London Wildcats, the trio of Morgan Luedy, Eden Copley and Gabby Ledbetter provided exactly what the Lady Cats needed after a lack-luster win over South Central on Thursday. The Lady Cats dominated from tip to buzzer beating the Monroeville Lady Eagles 53-22 on Saturday afternoon at New London High School.

Jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead after the first quarter, the Lady Cats were able to click on the cruise control and ride the momentum to another Firelands Conference win.

The Big 3

Luedy, Copley and Ledbetter all reached double-figures in the scoring column led by Luedy with 16 points. Ledbetter added 13 including nine in that game-changing first quarter while Copley dropped 12. New London coach Eric Mitchell admitted Saturday was exactly what the Lady Cats needed from their trip of leaders.

“They were great,” Mitchell said. “We needed a game like that after how we played Thursday (a close 39-32 win over South Central). We had a meeting and I told them we just have to go play; play like we are capable of. Coming into this game scared me. What Brad (Dunlap) does over there at Monroeville is great and they have been playing very well lately. For us to come out from the start and shut them out in the first quarter says a lot about the girls we have.”

Luedy added six rebounds, six steals and six assists for an all-around, stat-stuffing performance. Ledbetter had a game high eight rebounds and four blocks while Copley added seven boards and four steals.

“Those three led by example,” Mitchell said. “It was great to see other girls feed off of them and come in and do some nice things late in the game. We know Morgan is capable of that kind of a game night in and night out. She cannot slow down. She is a fast-paced kid and that is just how she plays. After four years of having her, you know she is going to bring it and she is going to give you more good than bad every time on the floor.”

Luedy admitted she had a bigger motivating factor, something you can get any high school kid to put up an extra effort with.

“We were promised food,” Luedy said with a laugh. “That alone was a huge motivation to win, but after Thursday, we knew we had to step it up and play better and I just wanted to be a good example for my teammates. It is so fun to play with all of my teammates not just Gabby and Eden. We always talk about playing with passion and against South Central we didn’t play with passion. When we get our emotions into it, we play better as a team.”

The Mental Battle

Monroeville laid a goose egg in the first quarter and never seemed to regain focus after falling behind quickly. Monroeville coach Brad Dunlap said he and his team just made the game harder for themselves.

“I will take the blame on this one,” Dunlap said. “I didn’t have them ready to play today. We were not here mentally or physically and it is hard to get anything going when you battle that stuff. Basketball is hard enough and when you battle the mental side, it is even tougher. We talked at half time about playing for pride. I am not discrediting their effort because they did come out in the second half and played a lot harder.”

Feisty Schafer

Monroeville’s Kara Schafer came out in the second half and gave the Eagles a boost scoring eight points including six in the third. She was the leading scorer for the Eagles followed by Ashlyn Tommas with five. Tommas added five rebounds on the night as well. Dunlap was impressed with Schafer.

“That is her game,” Dunlap said. “She is a feisty little thing and she gets after it hard. She plays with a lot of passion and I thought she gave a huge effort. Rachel Clingman came in and gave us a big effort today for a player who doesn’t see a ton of minutes. I was very proud of her effort today.”

Up Next

New London improves to 12-6 and 8-3 in the Firelands Conference. The Lady Cats are back in action next Saturday at St. Paul in a huge FC showdown. Monroeville drops to 4-12 on the season and 3-7 in the FC. The Lady Eagles are back in action on Tuesday hosting Sandusky St. Mary’s.

STAT BOOK

Monroeville 0-7-12-3 — 22

New London 14-9-16-14 — 53

Monroeville: 6-38 FG, 9-15 FT, 1-17 3pt. (Tommas 1) 24 rebounds (Tommas 5), 27 turnovers, 2 Assists, Steals 9 (Gies 3, Dalton 3, Reer 3). Scoring: Kara Schafer 2-4-8, Ashlyn Tommas 2-0-5, Rachel Clingman 1 2 4, Jordan Quillen 0-2-2, Ameilia Dalton 1-0-2, Camryn Hedrick 0-1-1.

New Lonodn: 20-48 FG, 12-17 FT, 1-10 3pt. (Copley 1) 41 rebounds (Ledbetter 8, Luedy 6), 25 turnovers, 10 Assists (Luedy six), Steals 16 (Luedy 6, Logan 5). Scoring: Morgan Luedy 6-4-16, Gabby Ledbetter 6-1-13, Eden Copley 3-5-12, Elizabeth Logan 2-1-5, Korah Schmidt 2-0-4, Sidney Allen 1-1-3.