Chargers end Flyers’ win streak

Coming into the night, the Flyers were on a tear having won their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Chargers had found some consistency, winners in three of its last four.

Both teams jockeyed for position for much the first half, but thanks to an electric third-quarter in which Edison more than doubled its opponent’s scoring, the Chargers took home the mid-season, non-conference victory 53-39.

In the first, neither team could find consistent footing, trading sloppy possessions and the lead. The second was much of the same, as neither team could assert itself and take the reins of control. As the game headed to break, Edison had a slight advantage 26-25.

Barrage

The third quarter was the difference.

Breaking out of the shell of the first half, the Chargers took off after intermission. Edison quickly took control by forcing multiple Flyers’ errors. Taking advantage of these mistakes, the Chargers built themselves a double-digit lead.

“Defensively, we got a lot of stops in that third quarter to open up a bit of a lead. We knew we were going to have to play well to beat St. Paul, that’s a very good team, very well coached,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “We got some steals and scores, and anytime you get those you’ve got the momentum. We were able to build some momentum and then get to that lead.”

St. Paul coach Mike Smith credits his team’s third-quarter turnovers for his opponent’s third-quarter push.

“Came out in the third quarter and had three or four turnovers there in the first five possessions. It allowed them to get out to a lead and we just couldn’t come back,” Smith said. “Offensively we didn’t have it, seemed like we were a little tired, so we want to re-group. All our goals are ahead of us with the league.”

Foot on the gas

Although slowing down offensively, the Chargers continued their hawking defense in the last quarter of action. Holding its opponents to only six fourth-quarter points to secure the win.

Edison featured three players in double-figures, Saturday. Senior Bryce Ostheimer paved the way with 13 points, while senior Nick Frederick went crazy from deep, scoring all his 12 points on threes. Rounding out the trio, junior Bryce Roberts added 12 points. For the Flyers, senior Brandon McCall scored 10 and senior Jimmy Adelman added 8, while senior Dylan Furlong and junior Paul Pearce both added 6.

“Obviously, they were the better team tonight. I thought we competed really hard in the first-half,” Smith said. “We need to have a great week of practice, we’ve got a big, double weekend next weekend at home with Monroeville and Crestview, so this one’s over with.”

Peaking

Coach Smith believes Edison is starting to play to its full capability after a slow start to the season.

“They’re a good team starting to make their peak. They had a slow start because of the football playoffs, we know a little about that. I kept telling coach “Just hang in there, they’ll keep getting after it.” So, credit Edison tonight,” Smith said.

Coach Hammond thinks his team is starting to find itself and wants to use their next game as a litmus test.

“I think we’re starting to figure things out. You know, we’ve got a big game Thursday at Huron, so we’ll find out where we’re at.” Hammond said.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, Edison will travel to Huron High School on Thursday and take on a Tigers team who’ve won their last four games. The Flyers will try to get back on track when they host a struggling Monroeville team, Friday.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 11-14-8-6 — 39

Edison 15-11-18-9 — 53

St. Paul: 15-44 FG, 6-9 FT, 3-10 3pt. (Dylan Furlong 2, Noah Winslow 1) 22 rebounds (Paul Pearce 6, Brandon McCall 5), 15 turnovers. Scoring: Brandon McCall 10, Jimmy Adelman 8, Dylan Furlong 6, Paul Pearce 6, Chris Ruffing 3, Jacob Avendano 3, Noah Winslow 3.

Edison: 21-45 FG, 5-7 FT, 7-11 3pt. (Nick Frederick 4, Bryce Ostheimer 2, Gavin Schaffer 1) 34 rebounds (James Hill 10, Bryce Roberts 6), 15 turnovers. Scoring: Bryce Ostheimer 13, Bryce Roberts 12, Nick Frederick 12, James Hill 7, Gavin Schaffer 7, Braden Ehrhardt 2.