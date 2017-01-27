Trojans pull away from Eagles late

After neither team could separate itself for the first three-quarters of action, South Central went ballistic from deep in the fourth to notch another conference victory.

The levee of points broke down the stretch as the Trojans poured in 27 fourth-quarter points in their 65-45 win over the Eagles. After being held to only 23 points in the first-half, South Central found it’s range and ran through an Eagles team that struggled to generate offense.

“We work so hard to keep ourselves in games, it’s a reoccurring story for us. We have bad stretches and it just implodes on us,” Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek said. “For us to be in games, we need good defensive effort. I think we could’ve done a better job, at least initially, making it tougher for their shooters getting the ball. We don’t score a lot of points so when we give up threes it really hurts.

Senior Michael Ponchel led the way for the Trojans with 16 points. His teammate, junior Ben Lamoreaux added 14 points, freshman Isaiah Seidel scored 12, and senior Jason Hale grabbed 10 boards. For the Eagles, senior Logan Clouse led the team in scoring with 12, and senior Nick Newell put in 11 points.

Stuck Like Glue

Early in the game, neither team could pry themselves away from one another. Offense was at a premium and point-scoring runs were interrupted by turnovers. The first quarter ended with the Trojans holding a 1-point lead.

The second quarter was a continuation of the struggles by both teams in the first. At the break, South Central was holding onto a 2-point advantage. The third quarter featured more offense from the teams but still didn’t produce a notable advantage for either side.

“Coach Al (Mielcarek) is doing great things over there, they’re doing a nice job. His kids are playing hard, they're executing, they’re making shots and that’s a big part of it,” South Central coach Brett Seidel said. “We were supposed to get the ball into the paint, get two defenders to guard one ball-handler. What we did down the stretch, we were supposed to be doing that in the first half and we weren’t.”

Hot Hands

Doing their best microwave impersonation, the Trojans heated up quickly in fourth, knocking down five fourth-quarter threes and increasing their lead from four, coming into the quarter, to 20 in a matter of minutes.

Monroeville couldn’t match the heat and fell behind by multiple possessions, the Eagles only scored 11-points in the final quarters.

Splash Brothers

Ponchel and Seidel played the parts of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Friday night. Providing a much-needed spark off the bench, both players stepped in and made it rain threes. Combining for 24-points from behind the arc, they went 8-13 from three and played valuable roles in their team’s late-game run.

Seidel, who dropped all four of his threes in the fourth quarter alone, provided visible energy his team fed off. Ponchel was dominant from wire-to-wire; spreading his scoring throughout the game. He credits his teammates for his success on the floor against the Eagles Friday

“My teammates put me in great positions to get open shots. They did a good job of sharing the ball all night, so it felt great, got a lot of open shots,” Ponchel said. “Isaiah Seidel hit four big threes in the second half and that definitely lifted us.”

Coming Up

Looking ahead to Saturday, Monroeville will try to break its 6-game losing streak when it makes a trip to Lucas to matchup with the Cubs. On the other side, South Central will host Mansfield Christian.

STAT BOOK

South Central 13-10-15-27 — 65

Monroeville 12-9-13-11 — 45

South Central: 25-56 FG, 2-4 FT, 13-31 3pt. (Ponchel 4, Seidel 4, Alex Holland 3, Ben Lamoreaux 2) 28 rebounds (Hale 10), 12 turnovers. Scoring: Michael Ponchel 16, Ben Lamoreaux 14, Isaiah Seidel 12, Alex Holland 8, Simon Blair 7, Jason Hale 6, Aaron Lamoreaux 2.

Monroeville: 13-36 FG, 15-24 FT, 4-12 3pt. (Logan Clouse 2, Nick Newell 2) 22 rebounds (Reece Kendall 8), 19 turnovers. Scoring: Logan Clouse 12, Nick Newell 11, Reece Kendall 8, Chayce Schaub 5, Blake Anderson 5, Conar Burns 4.