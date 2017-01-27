Roughriders pull off the upset in New London

New London is a tough basketball team and Western Reserve made sure that it fell hard.

Friday night’s contest between the Roughriders and the Wildcats was every bit of fun it was supposed to be. However, for Western it was a bit more enjoyable, as they came away with a 60-51 win, handing New London its’ first loss in the Firelands Conference.

“I had a funny feeling going into tonight, just from the standpoint of we had the three best days of practice we’ve all year long this week,” Western coach Chris Sheldon said. “I thought from an execution standpoint in practice, our guys were really mentally dialed in to what we wanted to do tonight. I think we really picked up right from the opening quarter and just did exactly what we worked on all week in practice.”

Defense played a major part of the game, as the ‘Riders (9-5, 7-2) kept the ‘Cats under wraps, holding Ryan Lane — the fourth-highest scorer in the FC — to just seven points.

Western got the upper hand early, going up 20-10 at the end of the first period.

But the pivotal point of the contest came on back-to-back plays that were about 15-minutes apart. At the end of the second quarter with New London back within two points, ‘Rider Aiden Markley hit a three-pointer from the corner to give the Blue and White a five-point lead at the break. Coming out of the locker room, Luke Buck opened the third quarter with a quick layup to make it a seven-point game just like that.

“Without a doubt,” Sheldon said of that sequence being the game-changer. “We put a great deal of emphasis on the end and the beginning of quarters, because we really think that’s where you can secure momentum.”

Tyler Bartlett, an ace from beyond arc, knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to give the ‘Riders a 40-30 advantage midway through the third.

“At halftime we talked about ‘Guys, we’re getting great looks for three’s, step into them in rhythm and knock them down’ for one,” Sheldon said. “And two, we had the ability to finish at the rim in the first half, but for whatever reason we were a little hesitant. So we said ‘Guys, gather, explode and go.’ To start the half, Luke Buck gave us a couple big buckets where we gathered, exploded and go. Tyler Bartlett hit some big three’s there in the third as well. Some of those adjustments that those guys made individually as basketball players were critical for us from an offensive standpoint.”

New London was left reeling and just couldn’t get their feet back under itself until the end of the quarter, when it went on a 6-0 run to make it 46-39. The Wildcats then scored the first three points of the fourth stanza to make it a three-point.

But Markley pulled through once again with a three-ball to hold off the New London threat.

Even before the game, Sheldon was confident that his boys would play to their absolute best of their abilities.

Bartlett paced Western with 16 points, followed by Colton Puder with 12 and Markley had 11. Dale Smith and Buck both scored seven.

"One thing I know about my guys is that they’re going to give it everything they’ve got to try to be there at the end. Anybody that has watched us and New London play for the last 15 years in my career, knows that when us two tip it off and the clock starts and the game is on, it’s two schools that have a great deal of respect for each other. Two basketball programs that have a great deal of respect for each other. But more importantly, you have two sets of kids who just compete their butts off. I didn’t expect anything but that,” he said.

Just two players reached double-digits for the Wildcats, as Billy Woodmancy and Justin Marshall provided 11 points. Jacob Molnar added eight.

“Defensively, we locked in on some things that we didn’t do a very good job of the first time around. We were tremendous all night defensively. When you look at who hurt us is Game 1 between Woodmancy, Howell, Lane and Gerlak, we shut their big four down for 32 minutes. That’s a credit to my kids for buying in and it all comes back to our week of preparation and how dialed in we were.

“I think any team you beat, especially good basketball teams, you have to be able to guard. That’s why you see Major League Baseball bring in relievers in the fifth inning that can throw 98, 99 miles an hour in the World Series. Same thing coming up in the Super Bowl. You’ve got to be able to guard to beat good teams and it starts with a good defense. I think the effort that it took and the execution it took from our guys on (New London’s) best four players is the reason we won this basketball game,” Sheldon said.

For New London, though, they still reign supreme in the Firelands Conferece with a 12-3, 8-1 record.

“That’s what I was telling (my team) in there,” Wildcat coach Tom Howell said. “I thought Western was ready from the get-go. I thought they set the tone. I thought they took some things away from us and we couldn’t really get it back. You can’t give a team like that a 10-point lead. We almost fought our way back. A few rebounds here, a few loose balls I thought we could’ve gotten. You just never know. But like I said, you just can’t give a team like that a 10-point lead.”

It was clear that the ‘Riders defensive pressure got to the ‘Cats offensive, causing turnovers and missed opportunities.

“They did a good job on our shooters. Every time Ryan touched it, he was double- and triple-teamed. He did find some people, but (Western) got out and got on the shooters and we couldn’t get a clean look. I’ve got to give them a lot of credit. We didn’t push the ball as well as we did last time we played them,” he said.

Howell agreed with the turning-point in the game came when Markley hit the three-pointer just before the half.

“We go down by five instead of two. It was huge. We made a little bit of a mistake on our defensive side and they took advantage of it.”

The road for New London is far from a walk in the park, as they will travel to South Central on Friday.

“It’s not going to be easy. We’re going over to South Central and (it) is pretty good. We’re going to see what we’re made of. That’s all we can do is play one game at a time,” Howell said.

For the ‘Riders, they will play at Mapleton on Friday in another FC matchup.

STAT BOOK

W. Reserve 60

Buck 3-1-7; Smith 3-1-7; Palmer 2-0-5; Perkins 1-0-2; Markley 3-2-11; Bartlett 5-3-16; Puder 4-4-12. Totals 21-9-60.

N. London 51

Molnar 3-2-8; Woodmancy 4-0-11; Gerlak 2-0-5; Howell 2-0-6; Matthews 1-1-3; Lane 1-5-7; Marshall 4-3-11. Totals 17-11-51.

W. Reserve 20 8 18 14 — 60

N. London 10 13 16 12 — 51