Prep Roundup | Catching you up on all of the latest HS Sports results

Shelby 51, Norwalk 44

SHELBY — The Norwalk Truckers put up a tough effort against Northern Ohio League foe Shelby on Thursday night in a tough road game.

The Truckers opened up the contest with a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but they were outscored 28-10 over the middle two quarters giving Shelby a comfortable lead heading into the fourth. Both teams dropped 12 points in the fourth as time ran out on the Truckers upset bid.

Jacob Trautman led the way for Norwalk scoring a team-high 15 points. He grabbed five boards and added two steals on the night. George Friend returned from injury to add eight points and grab six boards.

Jacob Roth added six points draining a pair of 3-pointers. Trey Johnson added five points while Eric Hull added four and Mitchell Perry dropped three. Hull pulled down five boards, swiped three steals and blocked two shots.

The Truckers fall to 3-11 on the season and 1-5 in the NOL. They are back in action on Saturday hosting Port Clinton on Hall of Fame night.

Willard 78, Bellevue 74

WILLARD — The Willard Flashes picked up a huge Northern Ohio League win over Bellevue on their home floor on Thursday night.

The Flashes used a 36-28 advantage over the middle two quarters to grab a 4-point lead and match Bellevue the rest of the way through the fourth with each team putting up 23 in the final quarter.

The Flashes pulled out the win with very balanced scoring led by Nick Cofer’s 19 points. Ethan Daub added 16 including a 3-pointer while Bryce Bailey added 10 points giving the Flashes three players in double figures. Broc Baldridge and Brevon Polachek added nine points a piece while Chance Leitz added six with two 3-pointers, Jarett Sowers added four, Sabastian Sivongsak added three and Dorian Holida scored two.

Baldridge led the Flashes with eight rebounds while Daub added six and Cofer added five. Daub dished out four assists while Cofer added three steals.

The Flashes improve to 3-12 and pick up their first NOL win of the season to improve to 1-6. They are back in action on Saturday traveling to Sandusky.

BOWLING

Sandusky 2151, Norwalk 1909

The Norwalk girls dropped a tough one to Sandusky on Thursday. Camyrn Bickerstaff led the Truckers with a 200 while Paige Stuhldreher rolled a 184. The JV team beat Sandusky behind Emily Berry and Megan Sage. The Truckers host Perkins on Thursday at Kenilee Lanes.

GIRLS’ HOOPS

No JV

PLYMOUTH — Due to low junior varsity numbers, there will not be a junior varsity game today between the Plymouth Lady Big Red and the Western Reserve Lady Roughriders. Varsity will tip off at 2 p.m.