Lady Red's hot start leads to NOL win over Lady Truckers

And by the time the visiting Norwalk Lady Truckers found any sort of groove, it was too late.

Bellevue led from start to finish in the 69-57 home win Friday. The Lady Red improved to 12-4 overall and 8-1 in the Northern Ohio League.

The Lady Truckers (11-4) are .500 in NOL action at 4-4.

Bellevue hit its first 10 shots. After slightly more than a minute clicked off the scoreboard, the Lady Red were up 7-0.

Coach Kory Santoro said passing the ball and finding the open shot was a key to starting hot against Norwalk — something his staff stresses in practice.

The home team cranked its lead up to 24-4 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Bellevue ended the period up 26-13.

"Obviously, they shot the lights out (in the) first quarter and we dug ourselves into a hole," Norwalk coach Brock Manlet said.

"There's not much we can say. We just didn't seem like we were ready to play. They were playing at a different level in terms of speed and quickness … and it just took us a while to get into the game. By that time, we dug ourselves a hole. When you a play a good team on the road, it's hard to get out of that," he added.

Bellevue sophomore Payton Vogel scored 10 points in the first quarter. She ended the night with 22. Vogel also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists.

"The last couple games she's been crashing to the boards," Bellevue coach Kory Santoro said. "She's starting to play really well and that's a bonus for us."

Four Bellevue players hit double figures in scoring, swishing in a combined 63 points. The Lady Red hit seven shots from three-point land.

Freshman Casey Santoro contributed 17 points.

Senior Lauren Turner notched a double-double: 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Classmate Jenna Strayer scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

"Jenna and Casey play very well together. They're close friends and they play the game at a high level," Santoro said.

At halftime, Bellevue led 38-25 despite Norwalk locking up the second-quarter points at 12.

The Lady Truckers outscored the home team 15-13 in the third period.

Norwalk made it as close as an eight-point game when senior Jiselle Thomas drove to the basket for a layup with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the quarter.

Thomas ended the night with 22 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Manlet said Thomas often "takes it on her shoulders to get us back in the game" and while she's capable of taking over, opponents tend to feed off that at times.

Norwalk junior Kaelyn Harkness scored 11 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.

Bellevue ended the third quarter leading 51-40 and by 3:15 left in the game, the Lady Red were up 65-45.

The Bellevue jayvee squad won 41-27. Sophomore Amaya Carlson led the scoring attack with 12 points.

On Tuesday, the Lady Red play a non-league game at home against Clyde. Norwalk plays at Edison that same night.

STAT BOOK

Norwalk 13 12 15 17 — 57

Bellevue 26 12 13 18 — 69

Norwalk: Bethany Cring 1-1-3, Kaelyn Harkness 4-1-11, Lauryn Maloney 2-0-4, Jasmine Thomas 3-0-6, Marly Geretz 3-0-6, Jiselle Thomas 8-6-22, Adrianna Rodriguez 1-0-2, Leah Malson 2-0-4 — 23-8-57

Bellevue: Payton Vogel 8-4-22, Casey Santoro 7-1-17, Lauren Turner 5-1-11, Laini Carlson 2-0-4, Jenna Strayer 5-0-13, Olivia Baptista 1-0-2 — 28-6-69