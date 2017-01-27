Lady Flashes improve to .500 after win over Columbian

“As much as you try not to think about record and take it one game at a time,” said Willard head coach Jon Dawson after the win. “It’s something that has been in the back of our heads since starting 0-4. The goal at that time was to crawl our way back into this, and it certainly feels good coming out of that locker room knowing we are .500.”

Willard’s Runs

The Lady Flashes got off to an energetic 11-3 start to open the ballgame. Freshman Cassidy Crawford led the Willard run by scoring six of her team high 20 points during the spurt. The Lady Flashes then used a 14-1 spurt in the third quarter to break open the game. Crawford scored eight points during that streak.

“What it came down is us sharing the ball,” said the coach. “When we share it like that, and make the extra pass we can be pretty good.”

Tornadoes Only Lead

Tiffin Columbian’s Beth Roof made a pair of free throws at the 5:20 mark in the second period that gave her team their only lead in the action at 16-14. The Lady Tornadoes used a 13-3 run of their own to take the advantage. Tiffin cut a 22 point Willard lead down to eight with a three-pointer to end the third period, and a 13-2 streak to open the fourth quarter.

Rebounding

“Last time they really got after us on the boards,” said Dawson. “That was definitely a point of emphasis tonight. There was a couple times were they got two or three offensive rebounds, and I got on the girls a little bit at halftime about that.”

“I think everybody did contribute to (rebounding) tonight,” said the coach.

The Lady Tornadoes outrebounded the Lady Flashes 31-27 in the game led by Abby Dryfuse with 10 rebounds, while teammate Beth Roof hauled in eight boards in the loss. Crawford led Willard with eight rebounds, and Lydia Wiers added six rebounds.

Crawford led the Lady Flashes with 20 points, and Madie Secor scored 12 points. Ashlee Tuttle had eight points, and Sydney Stevens added seven points. Alexis Moore scored five points, while teammate Lydia Wiers chipped in four points. Felicia Rosvanis had two points.

Tiffin’s Maddie Brisendine had a game high 23 points including 14 points in the second half. Dryfuse scored 12 points, and Beth Roof added six points.

STAT BOOK

Willard 14 11 22 11 58

T. Columbian 9 10 9 21 49

Willard (58) 17 FG 18 FT 6 3PT (Crawford 8) 27 rebounds, (Stevens 5) 23 turnovers, (Secor 2) 7 assists, (Tuttle 3) 10 steals. Rosvanis 1-0-2 Tuttle 3-0-8 Secor 2-6-12 Crawford 6-6-20 Moore 1-3-5 Wiers 1-2-4 Stevens 3-1-7 Totals 17-18-58

T. Columbian (49) 15 FG 15 FT 4 3PT (Dryfuse 10) 31 rebounds, (Jones 5) 23 turnovers, 0 assists, (Jones 2) 8 steals. Fry 1-0-3 Dryfuse 5-2-12 Jones 1-1-3 Roof 1-4-6 Reaves 1-0-2 Brisendine 6-8-23 Totals 15-15-49

JV

Willard 36

T. Columbian 16