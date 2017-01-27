Greater Cleveland Sports Commissions announces award winners

Highlights from tonight’s event included a reunion with the 1995 MLB World Series Cleveland Indians’ Sandy Alomar, Chad Ogea and Jim Thome who appeared together on stage. The 2016 World American League Champions Cleveland Indians team made a surprise appearance at the event following a heartwarming acceptance speech from Mike Hargrove, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following a candid appearance from UFC Champion Stipe Miocic, former Cleveland Cavaliers All-Stars Austin Carr and Campy Russel co-presented the 2016 Best Moment Award presented by JACK Cleveland Casino.

Winners from each award category were announced live on stage. Each recipient is highlighted under their respective category.

High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Dillon Dingler, Football, Jackson High School, Massillon

Jaylen Harris, Football, Cleveland Heights High School, Cleveland Heights

Valencia Myers, Basketball, Solon High School, Solon

Andrea Scali, Softball, Parma High School, Parma

Collegiate Athlete of the Year

John Carroll University Football Team, Football, NCAA Division III Collegiate, Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore, Football, The Ohio State University, Cleveland

Mitch Trubisky, Football, University of North Carolina, Mentor

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Tiana Bartoletta, Track, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, Elyria

Charles Conwell Jr., Boxing, U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, Cleveland Heights

Emily Infeld, Cross Country, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, University Heights

Professional Athlete of the Year presented by FOX Sports Ohio

LeBron James, NBA, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians

Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion

Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns

Additional awards presented during the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards include:

Courage Award presented by Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – Kendra Seitz

Lifetime Achievement Award – Mike Hargrove, Cleveland Indians

Sports Development Gold Medalist – The Mid-American Conference

Best Moment presented by JACK Cleveland Casino – 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship

The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards is an annual fundraiser that supports Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrates Cleveland professional, amateur, collegiate and high school sports achievements. The event features appearances from current and former athletes along with a sit down dinner and formal awards ceremony.

For more information about the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, visit clevelandsportsawards.com.

