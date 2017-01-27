Greater Cleveland Sports Commissions announces award winners

Highlights from tonight’s event included a reunion with the 1995 MLB World Series Cleveland Indians’ Sandy Alomar, Chad Ogea and Jim Thome who appeared together on stage. The 2016 World American League Champions Cleveland Indians team made a surprise appearance at the event following a heartwarming acceptance speech from Mike Hargrove, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Following a candid appearance from UFC Champion Stipe Miocic, former Cleveland Cavaliers All-Stars Austin Carr and Campy Russel co-presented the 2016 Best Moment Award presented by JACK Cleveland Casino.
Winners from each award category were announced live on stage. Each recipient is highlighted under their respective category.
High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine
Dillon Dingler, Football, Jackson High School, Massillon
Jaylen Harris, Football, Cleveland Heights High School, Cleveland Heights
Valencia Myers, Basketball, Solon High School, Solon
Andrea Scali, Softball, Parma High School, Parma
Collegiate Athlete of the Year
John Carroll University Football Team, Football, NCAA Division III Collegiate, Cleveland
Marshon Lattimore, Football, The Ohio State University, Cleveland
Mitch Trubisky, Football, University of North Carolina, Mentor
Amateur Athlete of the Year
Tiana Bartoletta, Track, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, Elyria
Charles Conwell Jr., Boxing, U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, Cleveland Heights
Emily Infeld, Cross Country, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, University Heights
Professional Athlete of the Year presented by FOX Sports Ohio
LeBron James, NBA, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers
Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians
Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion
Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns
Additional awards presented during the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards include:
Courage Award presented by Cleveland Clinic Sports Health – Kendra Seitz
Lifetime Achievement Award – Mike Hargrove, Cleveland Indians
Sports Development Gold Medalist – The Mid-American Conference
Best Moment presented by JACK Cleveland Casino – 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship
The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards is an annual fundraiser that supports Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and celebrates Cleveland professional, amateur, collegiate and high school sports achievements. The event features appearances from current and former athletes along with a sit down dinner and formal awards ceremony.
