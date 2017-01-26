NL, WR highlight full weekend of games

The Northern Ohio League takes its turn to host ladies night on Friday night while the Firelands Conference has some very big contests kicking off. This week’s game of the week is a battle between two top boys’ teams in the FC, Western Reserve at New London.

At 12-2 on the season and 8-0 in the FC, the New London Wildcats come in holding a very comfortable 2-game lead in the league race over Western Reserve and St. Paul. The Western Reserve Roughriders are 8-5 on the season and 6-2 in the FC. Things could really shake up in the league standings after this one.

Last time: The first time these two teams met was Dec. 16, just the third game of the season for the Wildcats and fifth for the Roughriders. New London walked away with a 66-57 win on Western’s home floor. Four Wildcats dropped double-figures led by the sharp-shooting efforts of Billy Woodmancy who drained five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points.. Jake Gerlak added 14, Ryan Lane added 14 and Karson Howell dropped 12.

The Roughriders were led by reigning FC Player of the Year Jaret Griffith who showed off a little shooting touch of his own draining five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points and Colton Puder added 16 to lead the Roughriders.

New London made an incredible 13 3-pointers while Western ripped the nets for eight.

Keys for New London: The Wildcats must shoot the basketball the way they did the first time around. They were 13 for 34 from deep and shot 21-52 overall. That was all on Western’s floor. Friday night, the Wildcats are at home and have struggled lately shooting the ball, but they have always found a way to win games. New London also needs to avoid under estimating the Roughriders. They may be without Griffith in this one, but they have proven they can win big games without him. Just ask South Central.

Keys for Western Reserve: People have been counting out the Roughriders since Griffith went down with a leg injury, but they have still found ways to win the big game. In a season-changing game with South Central last week, the Roughriders pulled out a 2-point win in crunch time. They must come in and implement the same game plan they did against the Trojans. They cannot let the Wildcats get momentum on their home floor. How the Roughriders defend the three will determine how this one turns out.

Players to watch: Woodmancy had a huge game against the Roughriders the first time around, but he went on a bit of a shooting slump as of late. Expect him to be extremely hyped for this one and come out firing early. If he gets in a groove, he can be a difference maker just like last time. Lane provides a major challenge for any team the Wildcats play against with his ability to score inside and shoot the three. He requires so much attention on the block that the sharpshooters will get their share of open shots. Howell is a major beneficiary of those open looks. The X-factor has to be how the New London bench plays. Justin Marshall and Dane Matthews provide impressive sparks off of the bench and the Wildcats will need more of that.

For the Roughriders, being without sure-handed Griffith, Tyler Bartlett has stepped up huge in his absence giving Western another big scoring option. He is a major threat from beyond the arch and can score in bunches. He earned himself a Player of the Week nod with his 18-point performance against South Central. Puder is arguably the most athletic player in the conference who thrives at driving and slashing, but he has added a 3-point shot to his arsenal which makes him even tougher to guard. Tristen Sapienza can shoot it well and Dale Smith is the ultimate game manager and could be the difference maker.

The Wildcats and Roughriders tip off on Friday night. A NL win likely eliminates the Roughriders from FC contention while giving the Wildcats more momentum. A Roughriders’ win gets them a game closer to the Wildcats in the standings. If you want to see a good game, we will see you in New London.

Girls’ Hoops: Norwalk (11-3, 4-3) at Bellevue (11-4, 7-1), Friday

Friday night is ladies’ night in the NOL and the biggest girls’ game on the weekend schedule has to be this one. Norwalk will be looking for revenge on Bellevue after a 60-49 loss on the Truckers’ home floor back in mid-December. It was the Truckers’ first NOL loss of the season in a year the Truckers were looking to contend for a title. With Shelby owning the NOL lead, this one is for pride for the Truckers.

Keys for Norwalk: Since the Truckers dropped a tough one to Ontario last weekend, they have taken no prisoners in huge wins over Sandusky and Huron. They beat the Blue Streaks by 36 and the Tigers by an eye-popping 51. They need to keep that momentum up and use it against Bellevue. This one is always a fun rivalry game and it could be a staple win for the Truckers heading into tournament time as they look for their first district championship in school history.

Players to watch: Jiselle Thomas is the engine that makes the Truckers go. She is an unstoppable scorer with great range, but her court vision is unlike anything in girls’ hoops this season. The past two games, the Truckers have used a balanced attack. Watch for Jada and Jasmine Thomas as well as Kaelyn Harkness to provide the Truckers with a huge spark. Marly Geretz has stepped up offensively as well.

Boys’ Hoops: Port Clinton (2-12), Norwalk (3-10), Saturday

This one may not look like much on paper, but it is a huge night at Norwalk High School. Five influential individuals well be inducted into the Norwalk High School Hall of Fame on Saturday and the Truckers would love to send Peggy Corrigan, Robert Factor, Jim Bersche, Tina (Linder) Davidson and T.J. (Horner) Thomas home with a win.

Keys for Norwalk: The Truckers received a wake-up call after being demolished by Ontario a couple of weeks ago and put up a couple of impressive performances since, but were unable to find the win column. This one could be the game that gets the Truckers over the hump. Norwalk needs to work the ball inside out starting with Mitchell Perry. Once the Truckers get in the offensive flow, expect the 3-pointers to start dropping.

Players to watch: Jacob Roth has a motor that never stops. He is a game-changer on defense and provides an impressive offensive spark when he has the energy. No one sleeps better after a game than Roth. Perry found his offensive touch with a mid-range jumper. George Friend is close to returning after a foot injury and is one of the best scorers in the NOL.

Other games: Boys’ Hoops Friday — St. Paul at Plymouth, South Central at Monroeville, Edison at Clyde. Girls’ Hoops Friday — Columbian at Willard. Girls’ Hoops Saturday — Western Reserve at Plymouth, St. Paul at Crestview, Monroeville at New London, South Central at Mapleton, Edison at Huron. Boys’ Hoops Saturday — St. Paul at Edison, Monroeville at Lucas, Mansfield Christian at South Central, Willard at Sandusky.

