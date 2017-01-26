Lady Flyers hold off Eagles in defensive battle

St. Paul and Monroeville did not disappoint in Thursday’s Firelands Conference matchup, as it was as close as they come. But it was the Lady Flyers who came away with the win posting a 42-36 advantage.

The Eagles (5-11, 4-7) were down 35-27 early in the fourth, but a three-pointer by Taylor Reer cut into St. Paul’s lead, 35-30. But Lauren Lukasko came down the floor and drilled a wide-open three-ball to end the Monroeville threat.

From there, the Flyers (15-2, 9-1) just worked the clock, trying to keep possession as long as possible.

“We knew it was tough the first time and it would be tough this time too,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “Give credit to (the Eagles), they kept fighting back. But I give credit to my kids for continuing to fight and do what they needed to do. At the end we slowed it down a little bit to chew some clock. That’s something that we need to work on and we have worked on a little bit.

“Just credit to my kids, it was overall a good team win. We had some mistakes, mental mistakes and maybe some not-so-good passes. I told them at halftime that we weren’t hitting exactly the best, I don’t know how many we missed in the first half, but it was quite a few. You’ve got to do things better at the other end and we started hitting and connecting on both ends.”

Lauren Lukasko paced the Flyers with 11 points. Ashley Painley and Elyse Roth both added eight.

“(Lauren) was a little frustrated in the first half. I think they all were. But it just goes to show that they are a team and they look at who they need to look at. During whatever night, it may not be the same people all the time, but they’re willing to share the ball and do what they need to do,” Mahl said.

Limiting Painley to just eight points was a chore in itself for the Eagles, as she is second in the Firelands Conference, averaging 15.4 points per game.

The Flyers jumped out to an early 10-3 lead, but back-to-back three-pointers by Reer and Jordan Quillen made it 10-9 by the end of the first quarter. The two teams scored a combined 12 points in the second period for a 17-14 halftime score in favor of St. Paul.

“No matter when we play them, it’s going to be a physical game,” Monroeville coach Brad Dunlap. “Whenever we play them you can just throw the records out, because it doesn’t matter. It’s a special thing, I think, for both sides. It’s a special game, it doesn’t matter sport. I thought that we gave them everything we had. We just went cold there for a stretch, we couldn’t seem to put the ball in the basket and we had some miscues on the defensive end and we gave up some boards which cost us.”

Early in the contest, the Eagles had trouble getting defensive rebounds and made a few unforced turnovers.

“A lot of it is the nerves just coming out. We may be in our, what, 15th game of the year, they still get those jitters. But they played through it and we were able to get back into the game there and tie it up. We played strong for the entire first half and through the third. We had some opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on those opportunities.

Kara Schafer led Monroeville with nine points, followed by seven from Millie Dalton.

“They’ve got a nice team. They’re senior-dominated, they’ve been playing together a long time. They’re big, physical. We did a good job trying to match them and doing some things on the offensive end that we thought we could, just came up a little bit short,” Dunlap said.

The Flyers will take on Crestview (8-7, 5-4) on Saturday, while the Eagles will travel to New London (11-6, 7-3).

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 42

Painley 3-1-8; Lukasko 4-3-11; Good 2-3-7; Baker 2-0-4; Powers 2-0-4; Roth 4-0-8. Totals 17-7-42.

Monroeville 36

Gies 2-0-4; Quillen 1-0-3; Dalton 2-2-7; Tommas 2-1-5; Schafer 4-1-9; Reer 2-0-6; Kerby 1-0-2. Totals 14-4-36.

St. Paul 10 7 12 13 — 42

Monroeville 9 5 13 9 — 36