Lady 'Cats survive with win over Trojans

“We won,” said New London head coach Eric Mitchell after the game. “There’s not a lot of positive to take away outside of, we came away with a conference win. Credit South Central. There’s no doubt that they played harder than us. Our experience is really what got us over the hump.”

The Lady Trojans used an early 6-1 spurt fueled by eight early New London turnovers to grab a 8-6 lead in the first period that forced a Ladycat timeout.

16-5 NEW LONDON RUN

New London responded from the timeout with a 16-5 run that helped them carry a 23-13 lead into the halftime break. Morgan Luedy had five of her game high 13 points during the streak.

“We were trying to do too much,” said Mitchell about the timeout. “We were making passes that we can’t make. I told the girls just go out there and do what we do. At times I think we try to play other teams’ style and it gets us in trouble.”

BURTON LEAVES WITH AN ANKLE INJURY

South Central’s Ally Burton had four quick first quarter points before severely spraining her ankle with 7:44 left in the second period. “We’ve had a tough year,” said South Central head coach John Vogel after the loss. “The injury bug has continued to get us, but I can’t be more proud of my team. Late in the game we make it competitive. New London would probably admit this wasn’t their best game but a lot of that had to do with us playing hard.”

The Lady Trojans used a 9-0 spurt late in the third period to pull within one at 27-26 on an Ellery Mckee three-pointer.

COPLEY’S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

New London’s Eden Copley posted a double-double in the action by scoring 10 points and recording 11 rebounds in the win. She also finished with five steals including four in the opening quarter.

“She’s the type of player that is going to get you that steal when you need it, or she’s going to get you a shot when you need it,” said Mitchell. “She’s going to be hard to replace.”

Luedy led all scorers with 13 points, and Copley added 10 points. Gabby Ledbetter had seven points, and Korah Schmidt had six points off the bench. Allison Brady scored two points, and Elizabeth Logan added one point.

South Central’s Maddie Albert had a team high 10 points, while Lilly Antonio and Holly Hale scored five points apiece. Ally Burton finished with four points, and Ellery Mckee added three points. Jaelyn Barnett and Kaycee Burton scored two points each, and Cheyenne Swander scored one point.

New London will host Monroeville on Saturday, and South Central hosts Ontario on Tuesday.

STAT BOOK

New London (39) 15 FG 7 FT 2 3PT (Copley 11) 36 rebounds, (Luedy 7) 22 turnovers, (Luedy 2) 6 assists, (Copley 5) 12 steals. Logan 0-1-1 Copley 4-2-10 Luedy 4-3-13 Brady 1-0-2 Ledbetter 3-1-7 Schmidt 3-0-6 Totals 15-7-39

South Central (32) 9 FG 11 FT 3 3PT (Hale 7) 31 rebounds, (Antonio 6) 19 turnovers, 1 assist, (Albert 5) 17 steals. Antonio 1-3-5 Hale 2-1-5 Barnett 1-0-2 Albert 2-4-10 K. Burton 0-2-2 Swander 0-1-1 A. Burton 2-0-4 McKee 1-0-3 Totals 9-11-32

New London 12 10 10 7 39

South Central 10 3 15 4 32