Factor made impression on and off athletic fields

Robert Factor graduated as Class President from Norwalk High School in 1962.

The recipient of the Student-Athlete Citizen award in 1962, Factor was a member of the National Honor Society and finished ranked third in his graduating class.

Factor participated in golf and basketball, and was a member of the 1961-62 boys basketball team that won the Northern Ohio League and finished as Class AA district runners-up with an 18-3 record.

Factor is one of five people who will be inducted Saturday during a ceremony at the high school. The other four are Peggy Corrigan (distinguished citizen), Jim Bersche (coach), Tina (Linder) Davidson (class of 1987, volleyball) and T.J. (Horner) Thomas (class of 1988, volleyball).

Robert earned his Bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Denver as a Centennial Scholar and was a member and President of several student-scholar groups, including Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi. In his senior year, Factor was awarded the Engineering Faculty award for Top Senior Scholar and the Silver Medal for Outstanding Engineer.

Following college graduation in 1966, Robert received a graduate fellowship from Case Western Reserve University and earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1969 — and an engineering PhD in 1971.

Dr. Factor’s professional contributions have spanned more than four decades and centered upon computer system engineering for the military, telecommunications, printing and business sectors. Factor began his engineering career at AT&T Bell laboratories as a member of the technical staff, and rose to the position of Director of Operations support systems laboratory.

Some of Factor’s professional accomplishments include the establishing of an architecture model for a national Cybersecurity Protection System (CCPS) as a Principal Engineer for General Dynamics. He provided systems engineering models and monitoring for Classified Systems, and provided engineering process direction and leadership for major companies such as General Dynamics, Xerox, U.S. West and AT&T Bell Laboratories.

Factor led the software engineering productivity center at AT&T Bell labs, which combined development departments and a research department with a goal of increasing software engineering productivity by a factor of three in three years.

Factor also developed numerous telephone-based operations support systems to improve maintenance quality and operations productivity, including one dubbed the ‘Robo-tester,’ which used rules-based programming that allowed proving rapid (overnight) test algorithm changes.

Factor also established UNI as a commercially viable operating system as the lead architect/lead developer on First Commercial UNIX-based system (No. 1 service evaluation system) requiring innovations in UNIX, such as shared memory and use of semaphores for transaction processing.

Factor also developed innovative solutions for Kalman Filter, used for tracking ICBM-launched re-entry warheads.

Factor is retired from his profession and lives in Sarasota, Fla. with his wife, Dottie. The couple have two married sons, Brad and Ryan, and four grandchildren. He is the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Factor, and also has two sisters, Fran (Murray) and Shirley (Schlessman).

The induction ceremony will take place Saturday before the start of the Norwalk boys’ basketball game against Port Clinton.