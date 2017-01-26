Catching you up on the latest in local high school sports!

W. Reserve 58, Mapleton 48

NANKIN — The Lady Roughriders earned a hard-fought Firelands Conference over the Mounties on Thursday.

Western Reserve (14-1, 10-0) had three players reach double-digits in scoring. Brooke Ommert and Cora Wyers led the way with 15 points each, followed by Andrea Robson with 14. Emma Blankenship had five, Taylor Good, Kerrigan Fannin and Jenna Skrada all scored two and Katie Hipp added one.

The ‘Riders will travel to Plymouth on Saturday.

Crestview 70, Plymouth 47

PLYMOUTH — It was all Cougars in Thursday’s matchup between Plymouth and Crestview, despite three Lady Big Red notching double-figures.

Chloe Mack scored 16 points, Emily Blanton had 14 and Tristen Wiley had 11. Maggie Branham tallied four points and Morgan Chaffins scored two.

Plymouth will host Western Reserve on Saturday.

BOWLING

Sandusky 2826, Norwalk 2674

The Norwalk boys’ bowling team fell to 7-4 Wednesday in a tough battle with Sandusky.

The Truckers were led by Cameron Nickoli 223-408. Norwalk is back in action next Thursday with Perkins at home.

FROSH HOOPS

St. Paul 47, Norwalk 43

The Flyer freshman basketball team defeated the Truckers 47-43 and improve to 6-3 overall.

“It was a great win and I'm proud of my team for not backing down and fighting until the very end,” coach Matt Webb said.

Ethan Blair led all scorers with 16, Brandon Furlong added 12, Grant Houck had eight — all in the second half — and Jude Sweet added six.

St. Paul is back in conference play on Saturday against Crestview at 1 p.m.