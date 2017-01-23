Along with that came some fun quotes by players and coaches. Lets recap in this week’s Say What?!

New London’s Ryan Lane had this to say after becoming the fifth player in boys’ history to reach the 1,000-career points mark. Lane is a Kent State baseball commit.

“If I’m going to play basketball, I’m going to play it as hard as I can, if I played another sport, I’d go all out. Because there’s other guys on the team, and maybe they want to play basketball in college.”

Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer had this to say after telling fans to relax during the Chargers upset over No. 10 Vermilion on Friday.

“It was a really excited environment and people didn't realize we had one of their players covered already down court. So I was just telling them, 'relax, we got it. It's fine.'”

Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson had this to say after seeing her team score 17 points through three quarters and finally finding her shot in the fourth and going off for 12 in the final quarter and 19 overall.

“I was off tonight with my shot but once I hit that, I got some confidence. I was able to drive more and even through I was off from three, I wanted to try and do other things. We have been battling sickness but no matter what we come together and battle as a team. We win and lose as a team. It was awesome to win together tonight.”

St. Paul girls’ hoops coach Vicky Maul had this to say after picking up a Friday night win over Plymouth and seeing 13 of her players reach the scoring column.

“We like playing on a Friday night. Fridays don’t bother us. It’s something different for them. They don’t have to go to school the next day.”

New London girls coach Eric Mitchell had this to say after picking up a technical foul that ignited a spark for the Lady Cats.

“I apologized to the girls for that tech. I shouldn’t have pushed it but at the time, I thought I was in the right. But it sparked us. We were down 12 and then boom we were right back in it. The effort I saw out of my girls tonight is the effort I knew we had all year. We were not playing with passion this year and I saw the passion tonight. Although it stinks to lose, the passion was there.”

St. Paul boys’ basketball coach Mike Smith had this to say after the Flyer won their fifth consecutive game and improved to 9-3 in a win over South Central.

“It’s a good atmosphere. These kids they work extremely hard, they love the game of basketball, they love each other. Our chemistry is as good as it has been in a long time. We’re defending and starting to make some shots. We’re comfortable with the lead. It was 40-40 and we go on a 14-0 run. I like the way we’re doing things.”

Monroeville girls’ basketball coach Brad Dunlap had this to say after Millie Dalton dropped 22 points in a win over South Central.

“Millie, I’m just glad to have her on the floor. She had to sit half the year, but she never missed a single practice. That says a lot about her. She came in and fit right in with our girls, it’s not like she was wedging herself in. The girls really took to her and it’s exciting to see. She plays with a lot of energy, a lot of effort, a lot of grit. She just fits perfect with the team we have.”