For both dates, interested boys in grades 3-6 will tryout at 8 a.m., girls grades 3-6 are at 10:30 a.m.

There is a tryout fee of $10 and any interested players and parents should contact Kory Santoro (419)-360-1854 or Jalen Santoro (419)-217-4174.

Bellevue Middle School is located at 1035 Castalia St, Bellevue, OH 44811