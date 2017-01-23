Pluto scribbles about Cavs after recent loss

1. It was a year ago that Tyronn Lue took over for David Blatt as coach. It was general manager David Griffin who made the decision to fire Blatt despite a 31-10 start to the 2015-16 season. Griffin knew Blatt had trouble relating to the players (not just LeBron James) and convincing them to play at a quicker pace. The general manager believed Lue gave the team a better chance to win the title.

2. We will never know if they'd have won it with Blatt, but they did win it with Lue. And the players clearly connected more with the new coach. They gave him more respect. James believes in Lue, and that's very important.

3. Lue is finding it harder to coach this season than he did after taking over last January. Three players are missing. Matthew Dellavedova (Milwaukee) and Timofey Mozgov (Lakers) left via free agency. J.R. Smith is out with thumb surgery, and it will be at least two months until he returns. The trade for Mike Dunleavy didn't work out, and that led to a deal for Kyle Korver.

4. When a team has been to the NBA Finals in two consecutive seasons, there is a boredom factor that does creep in for some of the guys. It's usually against the bad teams. That's why it was disturbing to see the Cavs lose by 35 points to rival Golden State, even if it was at the end of a six-game trip. They had two days off for practice before that nationally televised game.

5. The Cavs messed up an inbounds play near the end of Saturday's loss to the Spurs. Tristan Thompson failed to set a pick for Kyrie Irving -- and Irving failed to run to the corner. James threw a blind pass to where Irving was supposed to be, only no one was there.

6. That was one of 14 turnovers the Cavs had in the second half and the overtime period. James was upset: "As a ballclub that's trying to win a championship, you can't go from timeout to the court and forget what you're supposed to do. It's that simple."

7. The Cavs have been very effective running out-of-bounds plays during Lue's tenure. That's yet another reason this was aggravating. Lue said he checked the tape and Irving would have been open in the corner if it had been run correctly.

8. As the Cavs and Spurs prepared for the game, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich called the matchup "a barometer" for his team. The Spurs were without starters Pau Gasol (broken hand) and Tony Parker (ankle injury). The Cavs were 19-3 at home. They were 26-0 in games where they had a lead entering the fourth quarter. The Spurs came back to win in overtime.

9. San Antonio has the second-best record in the NBA, behind the Warriors. They are such a tough team. The Warriors are the favorite to win the West, but it's hard to discount this group. Rookie point guard Dejounte Murray scored 14 points (7-of-10 shooting) along with six assists against the Cavs. In four starts filling in for Parker, Murray is averaging 12.8 points and shooting .625 from the field. The Spurs have found another gem low in the first round.

10. So the temperature was rising for the Spurs after this game. As for the Cavs, they are lukewarm at best right now. James is playing too many minutes. He is at 37.3 per game, his highest total since 2013-14. He is handling the ball too much, and that is partly because the Cavs could use a good backup point guard. It's also because James tends to take control of the ball when the team is struggling.

11. It will be painful because Lue hates to lose, but he will have to sit James for some more games. The idea is to keep the 14-year veteran ready for the playoffs. That's right, this is his 14th season!

12. The Cavs are 0-3 without James this season, 4-18 since he rejoined the Cavs. They do need to find ways to win games without him, and they should be able to do that with so much other talent on the team. That is a challenge for Lue.

ABOUT RECENT STRUGGLES

1. The Cavaliers are 5-5 in January. It's not a disaster, but their five victories are over four bad teams: Phoenix (twice), Brooklyn, Sacramento and New Orleans. All of those teams were at least 10 games under .500 heading into Sunday's action.

2. They lost to San Antonio and Chicago at Quicken Loans Arena. They also lost road games at Golden State, Portland and Utah. They played very mediocre to poorly in those three road losses.

3. January has been a tough month. The Cavs did a six-game trip starting in Brooklyn and ending in Oakland. The schedule did them no favors. They had won 7-of-8 games heading into January.

4. Kevin Love missed two games with a cranky back. He also had the flu and lost at least 10 pounds. He played Saturday, but still looked as if his back was bothering him. Love shot a miserable 4-of-15 from the field (3-of-11 on 3-pointers). He had 11 rebounds, but didn't seem to be moving well.

5. I had a feeling Love would have a rough night. Why? Because I wrote a nice story about him being a All-Star for the weekend. It's the writer's curse. Praise a guy, and right after the story runs -- he struggles. Seems to happen a lot to me.

6. After the game, Peter Ellison emailed me: "Kevin Love an all-star, what have you been smoking? Don't tell me you'd take him ahead of Jabari Parker."

7. I'd take him ahead of Jabari Parker for several reasons. It's starts with this one. If the Cavs had drafted Parker and not traded for Love, they would have failed to win the 2016 title. Parker may develop into a star. He is averaging 20 points this season. But he has had a lot of up-and-downs and a serious knee injury in his first two years.

8. Kyrie Irving also missed two games in January with a hamstring problem. Then he had some trouble scoring when he first came back. Irving is healthy now. After shooting .480 from the field (.420 on 3-pointers) heading into January, Irving dropped to .417 (.340) this month. He's shooting better now, but it was easy to see he wasn't quite right earlier in the month.

ABOUT KYLE KORVER

1. Kyle Korver was on the court for 20 minutes and took three shots. He was 2-of-3, both field goals from 3-point range. That gave him six points. But he looks a bit lost on the court, mostly standing behind the 3-point line awaiting a pass.

2. Korver obviously is a wonderful stand-still shooter. He is in the top 10 all-time in 3-point percentage. But what makes the veteran shooting guard/small forward more than that is his ability to move without the ball. He can run around picks, get open, quickly catch a pass and take a 3-point shot. That also creates stress on the defense, often leading to his teammates being open.

3. So far, the Cavs can't see to create much movement for Korver. Perhaps Korver is trying to fit in and stay out of the way, allowing LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to have open areas to drive to the rim. Korver usually is on the opposite side of where the ball is being handled. For example, if James has it on the right side of the court, Korver tends to drift to the left wing or left corner -- available for a pass.

4. The Cavs have more time to work out plays for Korver and for the veteran to find a comfort zone. But this was a game where the Cavs could have used his offense. The Cavs bench scored only 19 points, six for Korver. Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and David Liggins scored 13 on 4-of-14 shooting.

___

(c)2017 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.