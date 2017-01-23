What an insane week of high school sports! Even though I missed out on all of the events from Saturday — Hey! I had Blue Jackets tickets, give me a break! — I still noticed quite a few special moments in the area. Lets get to it. Here is this week’s Go Figure!

100

Number of career wins for Western Reserve wrestler Gage Griffith who won the 106-pound division at this weekend’s Terry Munroe Invite at Western Reserve High School.

5

Number of 1,000-career point scorers for the New London boys’ basketball program. The cub received a new member after Ryan Lane scored 20 points in a win over Crestview to surpass the milestone. He added 16 rebounds in the win as well.

$1,100

Amount of money raised by Western Reserve during the Lady Riders’ coaches vs cancer game on Tuesday night. The money was donated to WR athletic trainer Monica Nickoli who is fighting breast cancer.

5-0

The record for South Central’s Dakota Blanton in Saturday’s Dutch Maid Invitational at Willard High School. He won the 126 division with three pins.

1

Number of team trophies won by the Plymouth wrestling team since 2011. The Big Red took home a trophy with a second place finish at the Terry Munroe Invite at Western Reserve High School over the weekend.

18

Number of rebounds for Willard freshman Cassidy Crawford in a win over Sandusky on Saturday. She added 10 points for another double-double. She is averaging a double-double this season.

17-16

The score of the Western Reserve at New London girls game heading into the fourth quarter on Friday night. Both teams almost scored more points in the final quarter than they did the entire game to that point. Western scored 21 and New London added 15 in the fourth as Western won 38-31.

51

The point differential in the girls game between Norwalk and Huron on Thursday night. The Truckers came away with a win just two nights after beating Sandusky by 36.

27

The point differential between the South Central Lady Trojans and Hillsdale on Tuesday night as South Central picked up its first win of the season in the blowout.

125

Max number of pitches a high school pitcher can throw in a single game starting in the 2017 season. A new pitch count regulation was passed on Thursday requiring a number of days rest based on the number of pitches thrown.

No. 10

The state ranking in Division II for the Vermilion boys’ basketball team before the Edison Charger pulled off an upset on Friday night. Bryce Ostheimer finished with a career-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in next week’s Go Figure!