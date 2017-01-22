Here are this week's nominees

For the boys, Ryan Lane of New London became just the fifth boy in New London history to score over 1,000 points in a career. He dropped 20 points in a win over Crestview on Saturday night to reach the milestone.

Tyler Bartlett of Western Reserve helped the Roughriders secure two Firelands Conference wins last week with an 18-point performance against South Central on Thursday and a 9-point effort in a win over Monoreville on Saturday.

St. Paul’s Brandon McCall recorded a double-double in a win over Mapleton on Thursday with 21 points and 11 boards and added 12 points in a win over South Central on Saturday.

Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer dropped 29 points in an upset win over state-ranked Vermilion on Friday night.

For the ladies, Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson earns the nod after scoring 15 points in a win over Edison on Tuesday and 19 points in a win over New London on Friday. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of that contest.

Monroeville’s Millie Dalton dropped a game-high 22 points in a win over South Central on Friday night.

Plymouth’s Emily Blanton helped the Big Red to their second win of the season scoring 15 points in a win over Crestline on Saturday afternoon.

Finally, Anna Little of Norwalk took two runner-up individual finishes at the NOL Swim Championships on Saturday. She also helped two relay teams take second.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.