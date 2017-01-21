Roughriders grab FC win from Eagles at MAC

The 6-foot-3-inch forward grabbed a steal just before midcourt with 4:46 on the clock. He took the ball the rest of the way and jammed it home, giving the Roughriders a 46-32 lead. Puder ended the night with 18 points, which led his team’s scoring attack.

Western defeated Monroeville 59-46. The ’Riders improved to 8-5 and 6-2 in the Firelands Conference while the Eagles (2-12) remain winless after eight league games.

“Puder has had a phenomenal week,” Monroeville coach Al Mielcarek said, referring to the forward’s late three-point shot Thursday that gave Western a 58-56 win over South Central.

“He’s a tough player; he’s a tough matchup for us,” Mielcarek added. “They’re one of the better teams in our conference. They’re very well coached and they’ve got five guys (who) can play all five spots on the floor.”

Western senior Tristen Sapienza had the hot hand in the first half, hitting three shots from three-point land. He scored 11 points in the first two quarters and ended the game with 14.

“Sap has never seen a shot he doesn’t like,” Western coach Chris Sheldon said. “He got going; it felt good and he knocked down shots down. That gave us a nice cushion there and that was important to get a little bit of a lead, especially since we missed the first four or five shots from the floor.”

Western started the game on a 6-0 run. The ’Riders ended the first quarter leading 13-7.

Senior Cody Palmer, who scored 11 points, grabbed seven steals.

“Cody is very active defensively. He’s got a long wing span for a kid his size (6 feet 1 inch) and he really anticipates well and reads the opponents’ eyes. That allows him to — with his energy — to grab balls. He anticipates that very well,” Sheldon said.

“Again, that was a positive sign for us,” the Western coach added. “A steal and a turnover doesn’t allow the defense to set up, so it gives you an advantage typically. And when you have an advantage, good things happen.”

Despite Western players grabbing steals and working hard to create turnovers, Sheldon saw his team failing to finish with control and making a proper offensive play.

“You can’t do that. You work that hard to get the ball, you don’t want to turn around and give it right (back) to them,” he said.

Monroeville senior Logan Clouse hit a three-point buzzer-beater to end the first half with the Eagles trailing 29-18.

“We don’t want to rely on stuff like that to keep us in a game, but we’ll take them anyway. They had a buzzer-beater too (in the third quarter). Anytime you get them, it’s a bonus,” Mielcarek said.

Clouse scored 13 points while senior Reece Kendall added 11 to go with four rebounds and a blocked shot.

Western ended the third quarter leading 44-30. Mielcarek said seeing Monroeville trail by nine points late in the game gives him confidence with what he’s trying to accomplish — especially since the ’Riders beat his team by 37 points the first time they played in Collins this season.

For Sheldon, he appreciated getting a road win, although he didn’t like the “poor turnovers” saw from his Western squad.

“We just didn’t play well offensively. We took some bad shots that were uncharacteristic for us. We usually have a pretty good shot selection,” he said.

“I think a lot of it is a credit to Monroeville and their coaching staff, getting their team to play inspired basketball with not winning a lot of games. They gave us a ball game. It was probably one of the ugliest games we’ve played all year,” Sheldon added.

Western’s jayvee team won handily, 78-38. Sophomore Brayden Hood knocked in five three-pointers on his way to 21 points. Junior Gavin Braden added 15.

Monroeville sophomore Sawyer Schafer scored 12 points.

Both teams play FC opponents Friday. Monroeville hosts South Central while Western goes to New London.

STAT BOOK

Western 13 16 15 15 — 59

Monroeville 7 11 12 16 — 46

Western: Luke Buck 1-0-2, Tristen Sapienza 5-0-14, Cody Palmer 4-0-11, Aiden Markley 0-2-2, Gavin Braden 2-0-4, Tyler Bartlett 4-0-9, Colton Puder 8-1-18 — 24-3-59

Monroeville: Aiden Stieber 3-0-8, Nick Newell 1-6-9, Chayce Schaub 1-2-5, Logan Clouse 5-0-13, Reece Kendall 5-1-11 — 17-3-46