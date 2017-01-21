Lane Eclipses 1,000 as Wildcats Blow Past Cougars

Behind a huge double-double from Lane, and an impressive performance from deep, the Wildcats maintained firm control of the game from wire-to-wire. Allowing their opponents to post 20 first-quarter points, the Cougars never found footing and fell 70-42.

Lane posted a monster double-double, dropping 20 points and ripping down 16 boards. His teammates, seniors Jake Gerlak and Billy Woodmancy both put in 11 points. For Crestview, Colton Steven, channeling his inner Steph Curry, nailed four 3’s, and totaled 14 points.

1,000

Entering the game, Lane was sitting just 16-points shy of the milestone. In the third, Lane stepped back and nailed a 3 put himself in elite company. With the addition of Lane, there are only five players in New London High School history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

His coach, Tom Howell, was thrilled for him, and made sure he pointed out Lane’s attention to detail and will to do things the right way.

“Ryan Lane, the thing that sticks out to me with Lane is, Ryan’s a workhorse. Ryan does all the little things in the weight room, you know, at practice, working on the little things a lot of people don’t like to work on. Howell said.

After the game, between the pictures, hugs, and high-fives, Lane spoke about what reaching this milestone means to him.

“It’s crazy, this is the best game to do it though. Walker (Ramsay) and I were friends growing up and I talked to his dad before the game, Greg, just the nicest guy you’d ever meet,” Lane said.

Lane’s childhood friend, Walker Ramsay, who attended Crestview High School, passed away unexpectedly last Spring, and Crestview honored his memory before the game.

After graduation, Lane will be attending Kent State to play baseball, but has poured tremendous effort into the game of basketball.

“If I’m going to play basketball, I’m going to play it as hard as I can, if I played another sport, I’d go all out. Because there’s other guys on the team, and maybe they want to play basketball in college,” Lane said.

Lane also spoke on his emotions right after he was certain his record-setting field goal was good.

“I wish I wouldn’t have missed a free throw, then I wouldn’t have had to hit a three. I just felt open, I guess. I got a good look, so I just shot it over Nic Stimpert, one of my good friends. So, I won’t let him live that down anytime soon,” Lane said.

En Fuego

New London came out of the gate on fire, knocking down shot after shot and racking up 20 first-quarter points. The second quarter was much of the same as the Cougars would head to the locker rooms with a 22-point deficit.

The Wildcat defense held tough in the third and forced Crestview into their second 7-point quarter of the game. The Cougar scoring would pick up in the fourth, but to no avail as the Wildcats would cruise to another conference victory.

“This game has been scaring me. I don’t know, just the way their kids are, how hard they play. I know what they can do, it’s been on my mind, and I was glad we started out well. I think that was the big thing for us, we come out and start out well and go from there,” Howell said.

His team’s defense held the Cougars to only seven first-quarter points, forced 6 first-quarter turnovers, and turned the defensive production into offensive points.

Coming Up

Both teams will be in conference play next week as Crestview will travel to Mapleton to face the Mounties on Friday. While New London will try to keep its conference record unblemished as the Western Reserve Rough Riders travel to town on Friday.

STAT BOOK

New London 20-17-19-14 — 70

Crestview 7-8-7-20 — 42

New London: 23-50 FG, 17-26 FT, 7-18 3pt. (Jake Gerlak 3, Billy Woodmancy 2, Karson Howell 1, Ryan Lane 1) 38 rebounds (Ryan Lane 16, Jake Gerlak 4), 15 turnovers. Scoring: Ryan Lane 20, Jake Gerlak 11, Billy Woodmancy 11, Jacob Molnar 8, Karson Howell 6, Justin Marshall 6, Aiden Albaugh 3, Derek Smith 2, Dane Matthews 2, Weston Eibel 1,

Crestview: 16-44 FG, 4-8 FT, 6-17 3pt. (Colton Stevens 4, Dawson LaFever 2) 22 rebounds (Dawson LeFever 4), 10 turnovers. Scoring: Colton Stevens 14, Dawson LaFever 8, , Perry Johnson 5, Nic Stimpert 4, Derek Bond 4, Christian Durbin 3, Brevin King 2, Koalten Baker 2.