Flyers pull away in fourth, earn huge FC win

By the end of the night, the Flyers (9-3, 6-2) kept themselves in a good position to contend for the FC crown, defeating the Trojans 56-49.

But it wasn’t an easy victory by no mean, as South Central (7-6, 4-4) stuck with St. Paul for the better part of three quarters.

It wasn’t until early in the final period when the Flyers were able to ride a 14-0 run to ensure a victory. That stint came directly after Trojan Ben Lamoreaux drilled a three-pointer — his fifth on the night — to knot the game at 40-40.

St. Paul senior Dylan Furlong jumpstarted the Flyers’ run with a wide-open three-ball. He converted on two treys in that span.

South Central was able to outscore the Flyers 9-2 in the remaining two minutes, but it simply ran out of time.

“It’s a good atmosphere,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “These kids they work extremely hard, they love the game of basketball, they love each other. Our chemistry is as good as it has been in a long time. We’re defending and starting to make some shots. We’re comfortable with the lead. It was 40-40 and we go on a 14-0 run. I like the way we’re doing things.

St. Paul got out to a 4-0 lead with back-to-back baskets by Jimmy Adelman and Paul Pearce. Lamoreaux put the Trojans on the board with his first a three-pointer of the evening. South Central’s only lead in the game came early in the first when they held a 7-6 advantage.

Three Flyers reached the double-digits in scoring, led by Furlong with 17, Pearce scored 14 and Brandon McCall added 12. Noah Winslow chipped in with nine.

“We’re starting to get some other guys involved. Paul had a really good game, Dylan made really big shots. The only thing was I think we were 4 of 10 from the free throw line.”

In the final two minutes, the Flyers were 0 of 5 from the stripe.

“It would be nice to close it better. We weren’t getting nervous, but I would rather us win comfortable.”

St. Paul defeated South Central 53-37 in the teams’ first meeting this season on Jan. 11, making Saturday’s win a regular-season sweep over the 2015-16 Firelands Conference Champions.

“They’re good,” Smith said of the Trojans. “When they had to do it over the top, I mean they had six three’s in the first half. I thought that if they kept shooting that way, we had Nick (Lukasko) start to face-guard Benny (Lamoreaux) a little bit and I think that helped. We executed some things. Everybody did their job.”

After losing three games in a row from Dec. 28 to Jan. 6, the Flyers have gone on a five-game winning streak.

“We’ve played great. We’re three possessions away from being undefeated in this league. Most things happen through the course of the year, you know this missed free throws, but what I like is that the other night we were 18 of 20 from the free throw line. We’re not afraid of being in that situation. We’re playing at a high level, our length is good, our kids are locked in. We can play man, we can play 2-3, we can play low-3,” Smith said.

Ben Lamoreaux paced the Trojan offense with 17 points. Josh Bonet scored eight, while Aaron Lamoreaux and Simon Blair both had seven.

“I thought St. Paul played really well the first half,” South Central coach Brett Seidel said. “They executed really well. I thought we were really screenable. I felt we were able to get to the rim right away in the third quarter several times, four, five or six times, even in transition a few times, and we came away with no points. You can’t get to the rim against (St. Paul), it’s hard enough with their size, so when you finally get to the rim, you’ve got to make it count.

“But I don’t fault my kids’ effort, they played hard. But with those misses, then we crawl back into it, Ben hits another big three and ties it up. Then we lose Furlong twice. Their best perimeter shooter twice. Completely unguarded. I don’t have an answer for that.”

With four losses in the FC, the chances of South Central repeating as conference champs are quickly dwindling.

“We’re going to look at the film and try to get better. I feel bad for my kids right now because they’re not trying to lose, they’re not trying to play bad. It’s just when things start to snowball, things start to snowball. Credit Smitty, he’s got a great team and they’ve got a lot of size and it affects us. We can be as good as we want to be. We’ve got to keep plugging away and trying to get better. We’re trying to get better for the tournament, that’s the goal now,” Seidel said.

Prior to the game, students from South Central and St. Paul put aside their rivalry and celebrated on the court after many local schools raised nearly $800 for former South Central Middle School student Grace Giles, who is battling with leukemia.

St. Paul will take on Willard in a non-conference game on Tuesday, while South Central hosts Monroeville on Friday.

In junior varsity action, the Flyers came away with a 41-34 win over the Trojans. Chris Ruffing tallied 16 points for St. Paul and Alex Holland and Evan Legg both scored 11 for the Trojans.

STAT BOOK

S. Central 49

Bonet 3-0-8; Blair 3-2-7; B. Lamoreaux 6-0-17; A. Lamoreaux 1-4-7; Hale 1-3-5; Ponchel 2-0-5. Totals 15-9-49.

St. Paul 56

Lukasko 1-0-2; Adelman 1-0-2; Furlong 5-2-17; Pearce 7-0-14; Winslow 4-0-9; McCall 5-2-12. Totals 23-4-56.

S. Central 15 12 8 14 — 49

St. Paul 18 10 10 18 — 56