Edison loses big lead, held off Sailors for big upset

Ostheimer and the Chargers had it under control.

“It was a really excited environment and people didn't realize we had one of their players covered already down court,” Ostheimer said. “So I was just telling them, 'relax, we got it. It's fine.'”

Ostheimer finished with a career-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting (69 percent) as Edison (6-5, 3-5) finished off the upset 73-68 win over state-ranked Vermilion (Div. II No. 10) Friday night in Milan.

The Chargers led by as many as 17 points (26-9) early in the second quarter, but the Sailors rallied back to tie the game at 62 with 2:56 left. Edison then recovered and held on for the win.

The loss tightens up the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division race, as the Sailors dropped to 13-2, 8-1 — leaving them just a game ahead of Huron (9-3, 7-2) with five games remaining.

“It's like a breath of fresh air,” Ostheimer said. “We had high expectations coming in, and things were not clicking. But tonight, we were relaxed and everything flowed nice and easy. We were able to attack and just follow the game plan.

“We knew we were never too far head because they are a great team and knew they could come back with those 3-pointers they shoot,” he added. “But out determination to stick it out … we just wanted it bad enough to finish it.”

Ostheimer scored 13 points in the first six-plus minutes alone as the Chargers raced out to a 19-5 lead. It was 26-9 with 7:25 left in the first half on a basket by James Hill, but then the Sailors slowly started their comeback.

Sparked by 10 points from Drew Dawson, Vermilion cut the deficit to single digits by halftime (41-32). The Sailors continued their push into the third quarter, but five points from Ostheimer appeared to put Edison back in control with a 51-42 with 3:08 left in the quarter.

But a 3-pointer by Tristan Mayer, followed by four points from Scott Gillespie and Mason Montgomery cut the deficit to 53-49, and it was a 56-51 Edison lead entering the final eight minutes.

Edison again went back up nine points to begin the fourth, but trailing 62-56 with 5:02 left, the Sailors got back-to-back 3-pointers from Montgomery and Nik Barkdull to tie the game at 62 with 2:56 left.

But a three-point play from Nick Roberts put Edison back up 65-62 with 2:14 left, and free throws — the Chargers were 22-of-29 for the game — allowed it to never lose the lead again.

Vermilion cut it to a single point three different times in the final two minutes, but couldn't get the stop or basket needed to complete its comeback.

“I think our guys just kept their composure and stepped up and played strong with the ball,” Edison coach Kyle Hammond said. “They continued to play and continued to fight, because we all knew Vermilion was going to continue to make big runs, and they did. They're too good not to.”

Warning signs

The loss capped a recent stretch for the Sailors where they were falling behind by double figures in several games. They trailed by nine at Wellington (Dec. 28) and vs. Clyde (Jan. 13) at halftime in eventual wins — and trailed by 15 points at Huron (Jan. 7) in another win.

“Maybe a loss like this wakes us up a little bit, because we've done this for three weeks now,” Vermilion coach Kurt Habermehl said. “But the problem is we keep winning even though we're coming out horrible. Something has to stick, and once it sticks I think we'll be alright. The problem is it's the same thing that happens over and over again. But tonight it bit us, so maybe we needed this.

“Give Edison credit, they knocked down a lot of big shots at key points when they needed to,” he added. “We got a little goofy there in the last three minutes of the game and didn't do what we were supposed to do, but give Edison credit. They made a lot of plays.”

Leaders

Hill added 15 points and six rebounds for the Chargers, while Gavin Schaeffer scored 13 points in four 3-pointers and Roberts added nine points and six rebounds.

“We shot the ball very well, but three seniors in Bryce, Braden (Ehrhardt) and Nick (Frederick) really led us when we were really down going into this game,” Hammond said. “I'm very proud of the way we had played. Any time you can beat a team like that, you'll take it. Vermilion is very well-coached and have a ton of talent.

Vermilion was led by Dawson's 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Gillespie added 14 points and five rebounds, while Joby Pfeil added 11 points and five assists.

Up next

Edison will entertain Clyde (4-9, 3-6) next Friday, while Vermilion visits Oak Harbor (4-9, 4-5).

STAT BOOK

VERMILION (13-2, 8-1)

Joby Pfeil 4-2—11; Scott Gillespie 4-4—14; Drew Dawson 7-2—16; Mason Montgomery 4-0—9; Nik Barkdull 2-0—5; Tristan Mayer 4-0—9; Kaleb Caskey 2-0—4. TOTALS 27-8—68.

EDISON (6-5, 3-5)

Bryce Roberts 2-5—9; Bryce Ostheimer 11-4—29; James Hill 3-9—15; Gavin Schaeffer 4-1—13; Braden Ehrhardt 2-2—6; Brad Romell 0-1—1. TOTALS 22-22—73.

Vermilion 9 23 19 17 — 68

Edison 24 17 15 17 — 73

3-point FGs: (V) Gillespie 2, Pfeil, Montgomery, Barkdull, Mayer; (E) Schaeffer 4, Ostheimer 3

JV: Vermilion won