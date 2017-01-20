13 Lady Flyers score in 'complete team win' over Lady Red

That’s exactly what the St. Paul Lady Flyers did Friday at the St. Paul Convocation Center. Thirteen players scored in the dominating 62-21 Firelands Conference win over Plymouth.

“We like playing on a Friday night. Fridays don’t bother us. It’s something different for them. They don’t have to go to school the next day,” said St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl, whose team improved to 14-2 and 8-1 in the FC.

“They enjoy playing Friday nights,” she added. “Overall — a huge, huge, win for the whole team.”

The Lady Red (1-13, 1-9) locked up with the home team 2-2 early, but it was all St. Paul after that. The Lady Flyers went on a 12-0 run to jump out to a 14-2 lead to end the first quarter.

“Vicky has a great team. Vicky does a great job with the girls,” said Plymouth coach Scott Speicher, who complimented St. Paul on being a solid and “very talented” team.

“They’re a top-two team in the league. They’re probably going to do well in the tournament. We’re not there, but we are working on getting there,” he added.

St. Paul had a commanding 32-8 lead at halftime.

“Fundamentally, we have to get better,” Speicher said. “We have to get better with offensive technique. We have to get better with defensive technique. Ball security has to be a priority.”

The Lady Flyers ended the third quarter leading 44-16.

“You have to give credit to Plymouth. They kept coming back at us,” said Mahl, who had all jayvee players on the court for most of the fourth quarter.

“They did very well. … It’s a team effort when play a game like this — from start to finish. You count on your top players on where you need to be and count on them to support the younger kids,” she said.

Senior Ashley Painley was the only Lady Flyer with double figures, 14. She also had three rebounds and three assists.

Classmate Lauren Lukasko led the rebounding attack with seven. She also had three steals and blocked a pass.

St. Paul’s starters and more experienced players were exuberant as their younger teammates succeeded in the final quarter. The reserves outscored Plymouth, which mostly played its starters, 18-5.

“They practice against our varsity kids every day in practice. Some of those kids get to practice on the varsity squad,” Mahl said. “They had a good time tonight and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Lady Flyers’ coach said her team is always ready to go and each player learns from watching the action on the court.

“That’s the kind of kids we have. They sit and wait patiently and they watch and they notice things. That’s going to help us as we get closer (to tournament time),” she said.

Before Friday’s game, Mahl said she told her players they have to play their game no matter who their opponent is.

“You never want to play up; you never want to play down. You want to play your game and elevate your game,” she explained. “We did that tonight. It was a complete team win. Everybody got in and everybody scored.”

Even as St. Paul cleared its bench — and then some, the Plymouth squad kept fighting.

“We try to tell the girls the scoreboard doesn’t dictate your effort all the time. Quite frankly, near the end we would have pulled some kids, but we are out some players. We had some injuries; we were short,” said Speicher, who quickly noted that’s no excuse.

Plymouth senior Arianna Marx went down with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.

“We will re-evaluate and go from there,” Speicher said.

In jayvee action, St. Paul made it a sweep of home domination with a 46-9 win.

Plymouth sophomore Kelsey Blankenship scored 2/3 of her team’s points, netting 6. Junior Grace Rospert led the Lady Flyers with 12.

The Lady Red plays Crestview in a home FC game tonight. St. Paul goes to Monroeville for another league game followed by Crestview on Saturday.

Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby

STAT BOOK

Plymouth 2 6 8 5 — 21

St. Paul 14 18 12 18 — 62

Plymouth: Chloe Mack 3-2-8, Morgan Chaffins 1-0-2, Tristen Wiley 1-0-2, Emily Blanton 3-2-9 — 8-4-21

St. Paul: Ashley Painley 5-4-14, Lauren Lukasko 3-0-6, Grace Rospert 1-0-2, Caitlin Good 4-0-8, Emily Baker 1-0-2, Olivia Powers 1-0-2, Meredith Dilger 4-0-8, Kaity Tomshack 1-0-2, Elyse Roth 2-0-4, Alex Carper 2-0-5, Megan Hammersmith 2-0-4, Lauren Chandler 1-0-3, Kati Kamann 1-0-2 — 28-4-62