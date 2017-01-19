Rematch in primetime: Western Reserve vs. New London

With the season starting to really heat up, tonight’s matchup between two Firelands Conference foes could determine who has a chance at winning the crown.

Western Reserve is looking to keep comfy at the top spot, while New London is seeking redemption after falling to the Lady ‘Riders 60-43 on Dec. 10.

And there’s no better time to watch it all take place than on a Friday night in primetime.

Western Reserve sits at 12-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference, riding an 11-game winning streak. The Lady ‘Cats come in at 10-5, 6-2 and are coming off a 38-35 loss to Evergreen on Monday. New London is currently in third place in the FC, behind St. Paul at 12-2, 7-1.

The ‘Riders haven’t won a conference title since the 2012-13 season when they won their fifth straight and seventh in nine years. New London’s last title came in 2001-02, when they shared the championship with St. Paul. Western has won a total of 13 conference championships to New London’s four.

Tonight’s game can be a determining factor of who wins the 2016-17 title.

“It’s going to be fun,” Lady ‘Rider coach Laura Pierson said. “New London is a great place to play, it’s nice gymnasium and usually there’s a great crowd there. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere.

“Coach (Eric) Mitchell, he’s an excellent person to coach against because he prepares really well. I know he will have adjusted from some of the first things that we did in Round 1. We’re just looking forward to a very competitive basketball game in a fun atmostphere.”

Pierson and Mitchell couldn’t be more excited to have such a quality game on a Friday night.

“It’s been a long time coming, but the Firelands Conference is finally coming to where girls are playing on ‘Big Stage’ nights, Friday or Saturday nights,” Peirson said.

Mitchell added: “It’s kind of fun to come out on a Friday night in the primetime, as I like to call it. I just want our girls to show up and play hard.”

This isn’t the ‘Riders first time playing a Friday night game at New London, as the two teams met their last year. That time, the Lady ‘Cats came away with a 36-27 victory.

New London is hoping for a repeat of that result, but Mitchell knows it’s not going to come easy.

“We’re a little more experienced this time around,” he said. “(Western) is young, but definitely an experienced team. Last time it was early in the season, not that that’s an excuse, but I think we’re a more grown up team. We just need to come out and understand the magnitude of this game. We’ve already got two losses (in the FC) and they have zero. If we want to remain in the hunt for the Firelands Conference, or at least to contend for the hunt, we know how important this game is. We know what it’s going to take We’re going to have to play very physical. We’re just going to have to play a good, complete game in order to beat these guys.

“Laura is doing a nice job up there with her team. It’s one of those teams that you can see coming and are going to be one of the top teams,” Mitchell added.

The two teams also have a few of the top-scorers of the Firelands Conference in Cora Wyers and Andrea Robson (Western) and Morgan Luedy (New London). Wyers is fourth in league with an average of 13.5 points per game, while Robson sits at 13. Luedy is just beneath Wyers at 13.4 PPG. Luedy has shown she can be explosive, as she has tallied 23 points twice this year.

“Morgan Luedy is just such a dynamic little point guard, and she’s left-handed,” Pierson said. That’s not usually how we have to defend a guard. Typically we’re going against a right-hander. She’s a spitfire. She works really hard, she can take you off the dribble-drive, she’s got a nice little jumper. So we definitely need to work on attacking that situation with our defense and we’ve been working on some of our defenses to cut that off.”

The contest also will provide a good matchup for the 6-foot Wyers, as the ‘Cats have a big of their own in Gabby Ledbetter.

“Gabby Ledbetter has just stepped up tremendously for us the last few games,” Mitchell said. “She’ll have her hands full tomorrow (tonight) because Wyers and (Brooke) Ommert do a really nice job and they’re physical. Gabby has got to be able to bring that and match their intensity tomorrow for us to have a shot in this game. Cora Wyers is just a monster. I really like her game, I like how hard she plays. You try to find flaws in (opponents) and they are one that’s hard to do that. She does such a good job down in the post, that she demands the ball. She does a good job, she does not stop posting up down there.”

“(Ledbetter) has been coming on for them too,” Pierson said. “That’ll be a good matchup for her and Cora, two of the taller people in the conference. We’ll see which one can maintain their control. Eden Copley is also a great offensive threat at the three-point line. Then he has another young guard in Elizabeth Logan, she had 11 points against us last time. So we need to keep in mind that they have multilple scorers who are able to communicate.”

While Wyers takes care of the inside work, Robson will have the defenders sweating at the three-point line.

“Andrea is such a good kid. She’s one of those players I really enjoy watching and coaching against, just because she’s a great kid. She plays the game the right way. She plays hard, she relies on her teammates. You have to know where No. 20 is on the court. If she gets open shots, chances are she is going to knock them down.”

You can’t deny that Western is favored in this contest, but in the world of high school sports — or sports in general — nothing can be certain.

“Momentum is definitely in our favor right now and the girls are playing with a lot of confidence. They listen to adjustments well. They are very coachable young ladies. Their chemistry and their coachability are what is working out all this confidence. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” Pierson said.

The contest will take place at New London High School, with the junior varsity tipoff taking place at 6 p.m.

Where will you be?

