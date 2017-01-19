James falls one rebound shy of triple-double in Cavs' 118-103 win over Suns

CLEVELAND — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving celebrated being named Eastern Conference All-Star starters by shining in the Cavs' 118-103 victory Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.

James scored 21 points, matched his season-high with 15 assists and grabbed nine rebounds to fall one shy of a triple-double. Irving scored 26 points for the Cavs, who broke out of a shooting funk to beat the Suns for the second time in 11 days. They won for just the second time in their last five games.

The Cavs led by 21 late in the first half and were never really threatened by a Suns team with the worst record in the Western Conference.

James and Irving were named All-Star starters right around tip-off on a night Kevin Love missed the game with a sore back. Love was considered a game-time decision after he missed the second half of Monday's blowout loss to Golden State. He didn't believe he'd miss any time with it, but he didn't participate in contact drills during Wednesday's practice and then couldn't make it through Thursday's shootaround.

James Jones started in place of Love and scored 14 points, one shy of his season high. The Cavs aren't yet concerned about Love, believing rest is all he needs. It's the fifth game Love has missed this season and he would seem to be questionable for Saturday's big home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Iman Shumpert scored a season-high 17 points Thursday and has regained his shooting touch. He's averaging 16 points and made 11 of 18 3-pointers in three games as a starter. Channing Frye scored 18 points off the bench and Kyle Korver scored nine points in his Cavs debut.

The Suns' Tyson Chandler scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds after missing one game with stomach problems. Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and passed for nine assists, while Devin Booker had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Suns, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hoped returning home would help cure some of what ailed the Cavs on a rather mediocre 3-3 road trip. They turned the ball over too much, fell into bad isolation habits and struggled at times defensively. Lue thought all of those problems were predicated from poor decisions on offense and missing shots they normally make.

The Cavs broke out of their shooting funk to make 19 3-pointers and shoot 44 percent from deep Thursday. They only committed 12 turnovers while passing for 29 assists, two shy of their season high.

